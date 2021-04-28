Persimmon - demand continues to hold up

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

The pandemic's impact on the comparable quarter last year means Persimmon's average private sales rate is ''well ahead'' of 2020 levels. It's also roughly 17% higher than it was in the first quarter of 2019.

New home completion volumes are expected to approach 2019 levels at the half-year.

The group still plans to return 110p to shareholders through two equal interim dividend payments of 55p per share in August 2021 and December 2021.

The shares rose 1.6% early trading.

First quarter trading details

Forward sales are around £3bn, 23% ahead of last year and 11% ahead of pre-pandemic levels. The average private selling price rose 3.1% to £252,000.

Ramping up construction to pre-coronavirus levels remains a priority and build rates are at pre-pandemic levels, but Covid-safety protocols means the number of active outlets is still around 15% below 2019 levels. The average number of outlets is expected to remain stable throughout the year at about 300.

The group spent £140m in the first quarter bringing 6,000 plots across 29 locations into its pipeline during the period.

FibreNest, the Persimmon's fibre broadband service, saw its customer numbers more than double to roughly 14,000.

As at 23 April, the group had £940m in cash and £300m worth of credit available.

Persimmon key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 12.7

10- Year Average 12m forward Price/Earnings:10.4

Prospective yield: 7.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

