Sainsbury - grocery and Argos sales rise, but Covid costs weigh

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Underlying group sales fell 0.3% to £32.3bn for the full year. Retail sales, excluding fuel, were up 7.3% to £28.8bn, thanks to increased Grocery and Argos sales, which offset declines in Sainsbury's General Merchandise and Clothing.

£485m of Covid costs meant underlying pre-tax profit fell 39% to £356m. Counting costs associated with restructuring efforts, including Argos integration, supermarket and convenience store closures and increased headcount, the group reported a pre-tax loss of -£261m.

A final dividend of 7.4p was announced, taking the full year total to 10.6p per share.

The shares fell 2.7% following the announcement.

View the latest Sainsbury share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Sainsbury

Full year results (figures are underlying)

On a like-for-like basis, sales excluding fuel were up 8.1%. Including fuel, this was just 0.7%.

Grocery sales rose 7.8% to £21.1bn, boosted by the pandemic as more eating occasions happened at home, and stockpiling behaviour earlier in the year. Online sales now account for 17% of the total, up from 8% in 2019/20, and these are becoming more profitable. Uber Eats and Deliveroo now have partnerships with 200+ stores.

General Merchandise sales rose 8.3% to £6.9bn. This was solely driven by Argos, as Sainsbury's General Merchandise sales declined. The availability of Argos stores and collection points in Sainsbury's limited the impact of Argos store closures, and online sales grew strongly.

Although down 8.5% for the year, Clothing sales did recover in the second half. Online sales rose over 64%, and overall the division recorded sales of £0.9bn.

Total Retail operating profit fell 22% to £730m, as higher sales were offset by Covid costs. The cost saving programme continues, and the group said "we expect to accelerate cost saving programmes in 2021/22 through the Argos store transformation, continued delivery of our supply chain & logistics savings and further actions across the cost-base".

Lower consumer demand, less credit activity and early repayments meant revenue fell 24% to £431m in Sainsbury's bank. That reflects lower lending offset by a slightly improved net interest margin of 3.5%. The division did return to profit in the second half, but reported a £21m loss for the year.

Retail free cashflow rose to £784m from £611m thanks to favourable working capital movements, and net debt, excluding leases, was much reduced at £640m.

Sainsbury's is "comfortable with consensus forecasts of around £620m" for underlying pre-tax profit this year. The group expects to reduce net debt by at least £950m over four years to March 2023, up from £750m.

Sainsbury key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 12.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Sainsbury shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.