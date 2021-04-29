Unilever - medium-term on track, mixed Q1 performance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Unilever recorded underlying sales growth of 5.7% in the first quarter, with turnover of €12.3bn. This was driven mostly by volumes, which rose 4.7%, while prices were up 1.0%. There's a mixed trading picture across regions because of Covid. The group said conditions on China are normalising.

CEO, Alan Jope, said Unilever expects to "deliver underlying sales growth in 2021 within our multi-year framework of 3-5%, with the first half around the top of this range".

A quarterly dividend of €0.4268 per share was announced, and the group will start a €3.0bn share buyback programme in May.

The shares rose 2.4% following the announcement.

Our View

First quarter trading details (all sales quoted on an underlying basis)

Emerging markets saw underlying sales (USG) rise 9.4%, reflecting a strong recovery in China and India after last year's strict lockdowns. Latin America grew by high-single digits, but South East Asia declined. Developed markets were more disappointing, growing just 0.8%, with a modest North American performance offset by Europe.

Online sales grew 66% and now account for 11% of turnover.

Beauty & Personal Care (41% of turnover) saw USG up 2.3%, with turnover of €5.0bn, this was driven more by volumes than price, but the split was less pronounced than other divisions. Skin cleansing did well in the first half of the quarter, but declined in March as the group lapped very strong demand from last year.

Foods & Refreshment (38% of turnover) out-of-home ice cream returned to growth, driven by emerging markets, as new lockdowns in Europe have dented summer stock demand. In-home ice cream however grew strongly, and the division is still seeing high demand for its other at-home food products. Overall volumes rose 7.3%, with tea-led price increases of 2.3% resulting in USG growth of 9.8% and turnover of €4.7bn.

Home Care (21% of turnover) delivered turnover of €2.6bn, with USG of 5.9%. This was entirely volume-led as prices fell, because of pricing pressure in Europe. Fabric cleaning and fabric enhancing grew mid-single digit, led by recovery in India, as offices and schools reopened. Unilever expanded its Domestos range in the quarter.

The demerger of the Tea business is on track and expected to complete later this year. The group is considering options including an IPO of the de-merged business, a joint venture or disposal.

Underlying operating margins are expected to increase slightly at the full year. The pandemic is still causing higher supply chain costs and commodity and freight costs have increased.

