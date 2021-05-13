Balfour Beatty - recovery on track

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Balfour Beatty's average monthly net cash balance so far this year was roughly £600m, up from £581m in December and ahead of 2020's average of £527m.

Profit in Construction Services and Support Services is expected to recover to 2019 levels (£172m) this year.

Balfour Beatty still plans to buy back £150m worth of its shares in 2021. So far the group has bought back over £58m worth of its shares.

The shares were down 1.9% following the announcement.

Our view

Balfour's made some great progress in recent years. CEO Leo Quinn's Build to Last programme returned the group to something resembling industry standard margins in 2019 and the order book looks increasingly healthy.

However, margins in the construction sector are pitifully thin. An operating profit margin of 3% is pretty impressive in the UK, while in the US as low as 2% is good going. The pandemic meant achieving even these modest levels of profitability was near impossible, and such low margins leave little room for error.

The good news is that many of Balfour's sites remained open during the disruption. Profits are on track to return to 2019 levels this year, which means the focus can start to shift from preservation to expansion. We're now seeing governments gearing up to spend big on infrastructure as the recovery gets underway. That should provide support for large construction groups in an economic environment that might otherwise be pretty unappealing.

We're also encouraged by Balfour's ability to win, and keep hold of, business contracts during the disruption. A growing order book is not something all construction companies can boast right this moment. Quinn's more disciplined approach to managing the business also means the balance sheet is in reasonably good shape.

However, despite the positives there's need for caution. Construction is cyclical and large construction companies have a worryingly high corporate mortality rate (Carillion being the most recent example to vanish from the stock market). Countries and companies will emerge from the crisis laden with debt, and that's not historically been good news for infrastructure groups.

Which brings us to the dividend cut. Balfour had been making good progress here and was starting to build a positive record. Alas, the payout has been trimmed after the pandemic. While a dividend cut is never welcome news for investors, we think the caution is warranted given the ongoing uncertainty. If the recovery is as smooth as many hope then we may see dividend growth again in the coming years, but nothing is guaranteed.

Investors should remember Balfour Beatty's fortunes will wax and wane with the wider economy. A government led infrastructure boom will help, but only time will tell how well the group capitalises on this.

Balfour Beatty key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 14.0

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 13.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Trading Update

Construction Services continued to recover from the impact of the pandemic. UK Construction was hardest hit as weakness in the private sector outweighed ''strong performance'' in the public sector.

Within Support Services, the group continued to withdraw from the gas and water sector, with its final significant contracts completed in March.

The group's Infrastructure Investments arm has restarted its asset selling programme and expects the first disposal to complete by the end of June. This division also won two new student accommodation projects.

At the end of March, the group's order book was worth £15.7bn, down from £16.4bn in December.

