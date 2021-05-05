Barrick Gold - gold and copper prices still driving cash flow

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Barrick's first quarter underlying earnings per share increased from $0.16 to $0.29 year-on-year, although this is down from last quarter's $0.35. The year-on-year improvement primarily reflects higher gold and copper prices.

Barrick has maintained the quarterly dividend at $0.09 per share and intends to return another $750m total to investors this year as a return of capital.

The shares were broadly flat in pre-market trading.

Our View

Barrick's profits are enjoying an enviable tailwind from a buoyant gold price. Gold has been seen as a safe haven in turbulent times and although the price has come down recently, it's still relatively high compared with its recent history.

As the world's second largest gold miner, Barrick's well positioned to benefit. CEO Mark Bristow is a serial dealmaker, and has been looking for other acquisition opportunities. An audacious bid to acquire Newmont ended instead in a joint venture combining the two groups' Nevada assets. Barrick's also taken full control of struggling Acacia Mining in recent years.

All this activity has readied Barrick for its next phase of growth and a 10 year plan focused on growing production organically. It's underpinned by the group's focus on quality and Tier One assets. It's also a plan that the group can fund through its own cash flows, which is a positive in our book.

Mega mergers have the potential to quickly boost production but they do come with risks. Smashing together corporate giants creates the potential for inefficiencies if not handled correctly as well as risking the loss of key staff, but so far we generally like the look of what Bristow's been up to.

That's important because with the price miners receive set by the wider market, keeping costs down is key. Barrick's all-in sustaining costs per ounce, which covers both extraction and maintenance costs, are forecast to come in between $970 and $1,020 in 2021.

But strong commodity prices have done wonders for the balance sheet. Barrick is now sitting on a pretty respectable half a billion dollars of net cash, compared with $1.9bn of net debt a year ago. This has allowed more money to be returned to shareholders and gives management a lot of flexibility to plan their next moves.

With fingers in many regions and mines, Barrick's relationships with its partner countries are important, and the group's record here is encouraging. Battles with the Tanzanian government over the former Acacia mines have been resolved and operations and exports are back up and running. It looks like the magic might be working in Papua New Guinea too, where production is due to restart this year after the government previously announced it wouldn't renew a mine licence.

With increasing global uncertainty helping boost the gold price well above Barrick's costs per ounce, the spoils available as an efficiently run gold miner are considerable. However, conditions can change quickly and investors shouldn't count on gold prices staying high forever.

Barrick Gold key facts Price/Book ratio: 1.6

Ten year average Price/Book ratio: 1.8

Prospective yield: 2.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Q1 Results

Gold production fell 12% year-on-year to 1.1m ounces, and Barrick secured an average price of $1,777 per ounce. Gold revenues were flat overall at $1.9bn. All in sustaining costs were $1,018 per ounce, up 7%.

Barrick expects gold production to increase in the second half of the year due to "mine sequencing at Nevada Gold Mines, the commissioning of the new leach pad facility at Veladero in Argentina, the ramp up of underground mining at Bulyanhulu and higher anticipated grades at Lumwana in Zambia."

Underlying Copper revenues rose from $245m to $467m, reflecting a slight increase in sales and a large jump in price from $2.23 to $4.12 per pound. All in sustaining costs for Copper rose 11% to $2.26.

Barrick generated $0.8bn in free cash and capital expenditures totalled $424m, up from $364m last year. As a result of increased cashflow the group now has $519m in net cash on the balance sheet, compared with net debt of $1.9bn a year ago.

