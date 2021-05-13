Burberry - signs of recovery and dividend reinstated

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Burberry full year revenue fell 10% to £2.3bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Comparable store sales, which includes online sales, were down 9%. The declines reflect store closures, reduced tourism and reduced discounting. Underlying operating profit fell 8% to £396m, ahead of market expectations.

However, the group warned that underlying operating margins in the new financial year will be adversely affected. That reflects a ramp-up of spending following cutbacks because of the pandemic, and increased investment.

The group's reinstated the full year final dividend of 42.5p, which is equivalent to the 2019 payment.

The shares fell 8.8% following the announcement.

Full year results (at constant currency unless otherwise stated)

Although there were declines overall, comparable sales of full price items rose 7% in the year. This reflected a positive reaction to new collections and pricing strategies. Revenue rose 8% in the second half, and comparable store sales rose 32% in the final quarter. This is thanks to positive trends in Mainland China, Korea and the U.S.

The Asia Pacific region (94% of retail) was the only area to post growth, with comparable store sales rising 18%, with the strong trading led by Mainland China and Korea. Like-for-like (LFL) sales were up 53% in Mainland China in the final quarter, and strength elsewhere offset declines in South Asia Pacific and Japan. Total revenue rose 16% to £1.2bn.

In Europe, Middle East and Africa (59% retail), revenue of £628m was 35% behind last year. Although trends have been improving, LFL sales were down 44% for the year (this was -26% in the final quarter). The region's been particularly affected by travel restrictions and store closures. The Americas (86% of retail) saw comparable store sales drop 9%, and revenues were £475m, down 15%.

On a net basis, the group closed four mainline stores, with 11 new openings are 15 closures.

Overall Retail sales fell 9% to £1.9bn, while the Wholesale business saw revenue drop 17% to £396m. Underlying operating profit for the joint division fell 6% to £361m. Licensing underlying operating profit fell 21% to £35m.

Group underlying operating margins actually improved from 16.4% to 16.9%, despite the reduction in revenue, partly thanks to increased sales of full price items.

Burberry's free cashflow was up over fivefold at £349m, reflecting lower lease payments, lower capital expenditure and tax payments, and well controlled inventory. Net debt, including leases, was £101m, compared to £538m at the same time last year.

For the next financial year Burberry expects continued efforts to reduce markdowns to reduce comparable store sales by mid-single digits. Capital expenditure will increase at least £65m on this year to £180-£190m, reflecting increased investment in store refurbishments and digital infrastructure.

Burberry key facts Price/earnings ratio: 25.2

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 20.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

