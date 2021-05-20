Royal Mail - parcels drive strong growth this year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Royal Mail reported revenue for the 12 months to the end of March of £12.6bn, up 16.6% year-on-year, as the pandemic led to a substantial boost in UK and international parcel volumes.

Underlying operating profits rose 116.0% to £702m, driven largely by increased scale, which boosted margins.

The company will pay a one-off final dividend of 10p, and aims to pay a progressive dividend going forwards, with a 20p payment for the 2021/22 financial year - although as ever that dividend is not guaranteed.

The shares fell 1.3% in early trading.

View the latest Royal Mail share price and how to deal

Our View

The pandemic has been a huge boost for Royal Mail.

UK parcel volumes are up 48% year-on-year, with premium Tracked parcels up 79%, while the GLS international business reported 26% growth. Delivering that rapid ramp up in volumes in a Covid secure way hasn't been cheap. Switching from letter to parcel sorting, higher levels of absence and social distancing, and higher air cargo costs cost the company over half a billion pounds last year.

But despite the extra costs putting millions of extra parcels through what is still a largely fixed cost base, dramatically improved parcel margins. Together with price rises, that's done wonders for profits. However, we can't help but wonder what happens when the lockdown-driven parcel surge dries up though. E-commerce may be the future of retail, but we are probably at a short-term high for parcel deliveries.

For that reason it's good to see the group resolving some longer run problems.

Despite being delayed this year to preserve cash, investment in parcels infrastructure is set to rise with capital expenditure is set to be well over £400m next year in the UK alone. Construction of a new, fully automated parcels hub in the Midlands is underway, capable of sorting over a million parcels a day by 2023. That should help resolve what we see as a history of chronic underinvestment - just 33% of UK parcels are currently sorted by machine versus an industry benchmark of 90%.

Recent agreements with its unions seem to be holding up as well. That helps soothe long running industrial tensions and should make operating costs more predictable going forwards.

At the PLC level Royal Mail also benefits from the strength of its international business. It's historically the fastest growing part of the business and has managed to remain robustly profitable throughout the crisis. Relatively modest spending requirements going forwards mean it's a blueprint the group would love to emulate in the UK.

As conditions start to normalise, shareholder returns are rolling again, with a progressive dividend policy going forwards, albeit lower than what was paid in 2019. A year of bumper sales, lower dividend payments and reduced capital expenditure means the balance sheet is in remarkably good shape exiting the pandemic. But with several years of heavy investment to come it won't stay that way, and keeping a bit more cash in-house through a lower dividend makes sense.

Shrinking the cost base, investing in technology and adding to international acquisitions are, in our opinion, the right answers long term. Future parcel volumes are uncertain, now that high streets are re-opening, but a strong 2020 means the group's better-placed to capture the opportunities it faces. A price to-earnings ratio some way below the long run average, and a prospective dividend yield approaching 4% is encouraging for what has long been an unloved stock. Although of course there are no guarantees.

Royal Mail key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 10.6

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing: 12.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Royal Mail

Full Year Results

Royal Mail, the group's UK business, reported a 12% increase in revenues, reaching £8.6bn, with growth in parcels more than offsetting a decline in letters. Underlying operating profits rose 194% to £344m, despite a 9.2% increase in operating costs.

GLS reported revenues of £4bn, up 27.8% year-on-year. Operating profits came in at £358m, up 72.1%, as growth more than offset a 24.7% increase in costs.

Capital expenditure remained broadly flat at £346m, however that is expected to increase substantially in the years ahead - with £400m of planned spending in 2021/22 in the UK alone. Spending constraint and good profit growth meant free cash flow for the year rose 22.5% to £800m.

The decision not to pay a dividend earlier in the year, together with strong free cash flow, meant net debt fell 59.6% to £457m.

The group is not setting out guidance for the coming year given the ongoing uncertainty.

Find out more about Royal Mail shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.