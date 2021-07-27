Reckitt Benckiser- rising costs hit profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First half like-for-like (LFL) revenue came in at £6.3bn, excluding the for sale Chinese Infant Nutrition business, a 3.7% annual increase. Changes in pricing and sales mix were behind revenue growth, though volumes also rose slightly. Operating profits declined 5% to £1.4bn, reflecting increased investment and cost inflation.

The group plans price increases in the second half to cope with the rising costs, but expects full year margins to decline between 0.4 and 0.9 percentage points.

The board recommended an interim dividend of 73p.

The shares were down 9.5% following the announcement

Our View

Reckitt's portfolio of brands includes Lysol and Dettol, both of which boomed during the pandemic. But the incredible demand in 2020 is starting to taper as we return to normalcy.

That's not to say that pandemic-fuelled demand will evaporate completely. Reckitt's half year results suggest heightened hygiene awareness could stick, which would make for a long-term revenue bump. Sales growth of just 3.7% doesn't sound like much, but when you consider the fact that Covid-related pantry-stocking was in full-force this time last year, any growth at all is impressive. Compared to 2019 levels, revenues are up more than 17%.

The pandemic added wind to Reckitt's sales just as it was looking for ways to propel sustainable, long-term sales and profit growth. Digital marketing has lowered the barriers to entry for launching a new brand, leading to an influx of market-share-stealing smaller companies and fierce price competition.

Reckitt's solution is a £2bn investment in improving and sharpening its proposition. Deep pockets should give the group an edge- cooking up superior products is what supports brands' premium price tags, which should ultimately underpin margins. Reckitt seems to be making genuine headway on improving supply chains and stock availability already - both crucial if you want to grow sustainably. Meanwhile a growing online presence means ecommerce now makes up roughly 12% of total revenue, reflecting a 95% increase from 2019. Long term that has the potential to disintermediate retailers - boosting Reckitt's share of the pie.

To streamline operations the group's taken the decision to offload the Scholl brand and buy a US pain killer company. We've also got to admit we're relieved to see the Chinese Infant Child Nutrition business has been given the boot, due to be offloaded at some point in the second half. There's no getting away from the fact this was a major strategic hiccup, with the net proceeds of £1.3bn a tiny fraction of what the group paid for the business. It will mean another - hopefully final - round of painful impairment charges relating to the division.

Net debt has been creeping upwards and although not unmanageable, is higher than we'd like. Add to that the impact of changes in working capital on free cash flow, and we're starting to worry about the group's eroding financial position. We're prepared to give the group the benefit of the doubt for now, but it's worth keeping an eye on in the quarters to come.

The pandemic meant Reckitt items became a must-have in households all over the world, and we're genuinely impressed by the turnaround progress so far. However, cost inflation's taken a bite out of profits and will continue to weigh on results through the rest of the year. This could see the share price wobble in the near-term, although the longer-term growth story is still intact in our view

Reckitt Benckiser key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 19.5

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 19.04

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Update (all figures LFL unless otherwise stated)

eCommerce net revenue rose 15% in the first half to account for 12% of overall revenue.

North America was the strongest performing region with revenue growth of 6.3%, led by growth in Hygiene brands. Developing markets saw income rise 0.5%, while revenue in Europe, Australia and New Zealand fell 1.7% as declines in Germany and Australia offset growth in the UK and France.

Revenue in Hygiene rose 18% to £3bn, helped by double digit percentage volume growth as well as strong pricing. Demand for disinfectants like Lysol remained well above pre-Covid levels, though growth moderated in the second quarter. Underlying profits increased 21.5% to £774m as revenue growth offset increased investment and cost inflation.

A weak cold and flu season coupled with difficult comparisons for Dettol meant revenue in Health declined 10.2% to £2.1bn. Profits fell 30.7% to £468m, reflecting increased investment and the decline in more profitable over-the-counter (OTC) product sales. Income from Dettol declined across most major markets, but revenue is still 40% above 2019 levels. OTC medicine has seen a slight increase in recent months, particularly in non mask-mandated states in the US.

Nutrition revenue fell 8.5% to £1.4bn, primarily due to weakness in the Chinese Infant Nutrition business, which is due to be sold during the second half. Excluding that part of the business, revenue declined 0.9%, due largely to volume declines, and profits fell 3.9% to £183m.

Adverse movements in working capital meant free cash flow declined from £1.9bn in 2020 to £520m. Net debt rose £130m to £9.1bn as the final dividend payment more than offset cashflow.

