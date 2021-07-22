Unilever - sales growth rebound, but markets still mixed

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

There was underlying sales growth of 5.4% in the first half, with the majority of that coming from the second quarter. Each business segment grew, with the best performance coming from Beauty & Personal Care. Geographically, there have been improvements across Unilever's markets, but things remain volatile.

Underlying operating profit fell 4.7% to €4.8bn as high cost inflation and increased marketing spending dented margins.

A quarterly dividend of €0.4268 per share was announced.

The shares were down 3.8% following the announcement.

Our View

Half year results

Growth was largely driven by volumes, which increased 4.0%, while prices rose 1.3%. Asia saw the strongest underlying sales growth (USG), up 7.7%, then The Americas which improved 5.1%, unusually driven by prices, and Europe rose just 1.1% overall. Growth has slowed in Europe and The Americas as the group laps the exceptional demand for hygiene and food products at the start of the pandemic.

Online sales rose 50% and these now account for 11% of sales.

There was 3.3% USG growth in Beauty & Personal Care, with a fairly equal split between volumes and prices. Skin care grew double digits, while deodorants returned to growth. Growth accelerated in the second quarter as living restrictions lifted in some markets. Underlying operating margins fell 2.2% as Unilever increased marketing spending, and there was "high" cost inflation.

Home Care recorded USG of 4.5%, which was entirely driven by volume as prices dipped 0.3%. Fabric cleaning and Fabric enhancers did well in the half. Home & hygiene sales declined mid-single digits. Underlying operating margins fell 1.3%, also because of increased marketing and cost inflation.

Improved ice cream sales - both in and out of home - helped Foods & Refreshment USG rise 8.1%. 5.8% came from volumes, and the rest from higher prices. Out of home ice cream in Europe saw double digit growth, as living restrictions began to ease, but sales haven't returned to pre-Covid levels. Magnum and Ben and Jerry's recorded strong growth. Food solutions also grew in the double digits, but in most markets ''turnover has not yet recovered to 2019 levels''.

Group underlying operating margins fell from 19.8% to 18.8%, as Unilever stepped up marketing spend after cutting back during earlier lockdowns, and higher commodity costs.

The separation of the tea business is due to complete in October 2021, and the group is considering an IPO, sale or partnership for these assets. Unilever is also considering ''options'' for its Elida Beauty portfolio, which includes brands: Q-Tips, Caress, Tigi, Timotei, Impulse and Monsavon.

The lower operating profit meant free cash flow fell from €2.9bn to €2.4bn. Net debt was €22.4bn at the end of June, compared to €20.9bn at the start of the year.

Unilever key facts Price/earnings ratio: 19.4

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 19.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

