boohoo - margins under pressure

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First half sales rose 20% to £975.9m compared to last year, driven by the UK and USA. Growth was much slower in the second quarter as UK return rates returned to pre-pandemic levels, physical stores reopened and COVID-19 related disruption impacted international markets.

Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) of £85.1m fell 5% on last year. This reflects higher marketing, warehouse and shipping costs.

Cost headwinds are expected to continue in the second half, including freight and wage inflation. Full year underlying EBITDA margins are expected to be 9% - 9.5%, down from guidance of 9.5%-10%. Full year sales growth is expected to be 20% - 25%. These are both lower than the medium-term target for annual sales growth of 25% and underlying EBITDA margins of 10%.

The shares fell 10.0% following the announcement.

View the latest boohoo share price and how to deal

Our View

First half performance sorely disappointed the market. The re-opening of physical shops, higher returns rates, plus freight and shipping disruption have taken their toll, leading boohoo to downgrade full year targets.

While a lot of the issues are outside of the group's control, there are also boohoo specific problems.

The group is spending heavily on increased capacity - especially abroad where there's more room for growth. If this turns out to be a systemic slowdown in sales, not just a blip, those extra warehouses will become a big problem for profits. Margins have already been downgraded and that's a trend we don't want repeating.

On the plus side demand is said to be recovering, and boohoo's proposition is a strong one in our view. It has a UK based, fast-fashion supply network. Its model allows it to react to changing trends quickly, ultimately helping sales and margins. This is what keeps prices so low - its unique selling point and an especially useful tool in the face of an economic downturn.

Acquisitions including Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins and Coast also offer growth potential. Multi-label offerings have fared well at other online retailers. The question now is how quickly boohoo can build scale and bring costs down.

A balance sheet with almost £100m of net cash adds a layer of protection. It allows the group to invest for expansion, and stomach ups and downs. We are watching capital expenditure closely though. If a company struggles to stick to their capex budget, it can signal problems. If prolonged, it could damage the balance sheet.

Zooming out to the big picture, the Agenda for Change is rumbling on. We're impressed by the response to address poor wages and labour conditions. These have included stricter supply chain criteria, a whistleblowing hotline, new processes, internal personnel investigations and extra audits. This is all good going, but is by no means the end of the road. The long-term investment case of any company requires sufficient quality of management and corporate governance. The challenge now will be to successfully embed this step-change in thinking within a new business culture. That's not an easy thing to do.

We're more concerned about boohoo than we have been. It's crucial that the better demand seen in September continues. boohoo's breakneck response speed to new trends, and recent efforts to increase its scale means it has a reasonable chance of succeeding here, but the next set of results will make for important reading. We also note the valuation doesn't appear demanding - remember though, that reflects the market's recognition of the remaining challenges.

boohoo key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 21.4

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing (2014): 40.8

Prospective yield: 0.0% All figures are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on boohoo

Half year results

Sales in the UK (58% of group sales) rose 32% to £569.6m. Acquisitions made up 20 percentage points of growth. As customer behaviour normalises after lockdowns, more items are being returned, which increases costs. Gross margins fell from 52.1% to 51.7%.

The next biggest region, the USA, saw sales rise 23%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates, to £250.6m. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, sales have more than doubled. Growth this year has been held back by reduced consumer demand and disruption to shipping times. The group reduced the amount of discounting which helped gross margins rise from 59.3% to 61.5%.

Pandemic disruption has affected demand in the Rest of Europe and Rest of World regions. Sales fell 14% in both regions, to £104.7m and £51.0m respectively.

Distribution costs have risen by almost a quarter. International shipping costs have increased by £26m, due to the effects of the pandemic on airfreight capacity and pricing. These challenges are expected to continue for some time.

boohoo also incurred £20m of costs not reflected in underlying cash profits (EBITDA). These include dual warehouse operating and admin costs and redundancies associated with newly acquired brands.

boohoo plans to open a new North American distribution centre, together with increased technology and infrastructure spending means the full year capital expenditure budget has increased £25m to £275m.

The Agenda for Change is ongoing. The group said: ''we have completed 1,142 audits of overseas factories in addition to on-going audits of the Leicester manufacturers. We are working with other retailers, brands, local government organisations, enforcement bodies and NGOs within the apparel general merchandisers public private protocol (AGM PPP) to collaboratively transform the UK garment manufacturing industry.''

Find out more about boohoo shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.