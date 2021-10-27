Alphabet - sales and margins rise as advertising revenue booms

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Alphabet reported first quarter revenues of $65.1bn, modestly ahead of market expectations and up 41.0% year-on-year. Growth was spread across all regions, with no geographic division delivering year-on-year growth of less than 38%, and driven by very strong growth in advertising revenues.

A 26.1% increase in operating costs led to an improved operating margin and operating profits rose 87.6% to $21.0bn, well ahead of market expectations.

Alphabet shares were broadly flat in after-market trading.

Our view

Google owner Alphabet is first and foremost an advertising business, the newspaper, billboard and doorstep flyer of the modern age. The general rule in advertising is that when times are good companies are eager to splash the cash and get products in front of customers. But when times are hard advertising budgets are a quick and easy cost saving.

The US tech giants seem not to have got the message on that one. Ad revenues continued to grow throughout the pandemic, and that trend has only gathered pace now there are signs of a recovery. Nearly half of US ad budgets were spent offline pre-Covid, and only 10% of shopping was digital. There's likely to have been a lasting increase in both - which can only be good news for Alphabet.

Over the years, core advertising profitability has given Alphabet the firepower to invest in various side-projects. Most notable is Google Cloud, where revenues are growing incredibly quickly although the division is still loss making. The 'Other Bets' division, which covers everything from from self-driving cars to life sciences, barely generates any revenues let alone profit. One of these moon-shoots could eventually be as world changing as Google itself, but that's some way off. For now they demand significant investment and are the main reason capital expenditure is running at over $20bn a year.

Fortunately cash on hand stretches well past $120bn. And despite the extra investment requirements, Alphabet still generates huge quantities of free cash. Capital expenditure is not under threat and the group should weather pretty much any storm with some comfort.

Our main concern where Alphabet is concerned doesn't really have anything to do with the company itself. Alphabet has already racked up billions in fines, and its increasing dominance puts the group at the forefront of regulators minds. Regulators who have an increasing willingness to act.

Recent anti-trust lawsuits in the US focussed on anti-competitive practices in Search, and particularly Alphabet's deal to put its search engine on Apple devices. Google described the lawsuit as ''deeply flawed'', but the reality is tech giants are going to face greater scrutiny going forward.

Despite the regulatory threat we think there's more positives than negatives in Google. The group's valuation is some way ahead of its long run average, but given the potential for rapid growth that's no surprise. There are many worse businesses trading on 26.5 times earnings.

Alphabet key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 26.5

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 24.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Results

Google Services, which includes Search as well as YouTube, Android and Google Play, continues to account for the lion's share of both revenues and profits, at $59.9bn and $24.0bn respectively.

Google Cloud saw revenues rise 44.9% to $5.0bn, with an operating loss of $644m. Other Bets reported revenues of $182m and a $1.2bn loss.

Alphabet reported free cash flow of $18.7bn in the quarter, up from $11.6bn a year ago. The group finished the quarter with net cash of $127.7bn versus $122.8bn at the start of the year. That was despite repurchasing $12.6bn of shares during the quarter.

