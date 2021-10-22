InterContinental Hotels- recovery gathering pace, but some blips

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

InterContinental (IHG) reported a 66% increase in third quarter revenue per available room (RevPAR) compared to 2020. However, this remains 21% behind 2019 levels. The decline versus pre-pandemic levels reflects occupancy of 60%, with pricing in line with 2019.

Recovery in RevPAR has been driven by domestic leisure demand, which drove occupancy back towards 2019 levels in certain markets. Discretionary business and international trips are showing signs of recovery.

IHG shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Third Quarter Trading Update

The group's number of rooms remains flat year-on-year at 889,000, as the group exited a number of underperforming Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza Hotels.

In the Americas RevPAR was 10% below 2019 levels (up 76% year-on-year), driven by a strong result in the US. Occupancy reached 66%, with particularly strong results from Holiday Inn and Extended Stay brands. The number of rooms in the region fell 3.6% year-on-year as the group closed 16 Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza hotels.

Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa saw RevPAR some 43% below 2019, although an 86% improvement on 2020. Occupancy stood at 49%. However, there was a broad range of results, with UK RevPAR just 22% behind 2019, while South East Asia & Korea and Australia were 68% behind. HG has now reopened 98% of its hotels, with the number of rooms growing by 1.7% year-on-year.

Greater China RevPAR was 30% below 2019 levels, and 8% below 2020, with occupancy of 49%. The group enjoyed a very strong performance in July, when RevPAR was just 6% below 2019 levels. However, this was offset by weakness later in the quarter as Coronavirus cases rose. Rooms increased by 10.6% year-on-year.

Across all regions the group signed 12,600 new rooms in the quarter, taking the total year-to-date to 45,200. The global pipeline of new hotel rooms now stands at 270,000.

The group reported sustainable cost savings in its fee business of $75m vs 2019. The group has also made temporary cost savings of $25 in 2021.

IHG key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 29.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 19.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

