Visa - Double-digit profit growth

Revenue for the full year rose 10% to $24.1bn, reflecting growth in payments volumes, cross- border volumes and processed transactions, as economies around the world began to recover.

The group will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.375, a 17% increase.

CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. said, ''Looking ahead, is even better positioned for the future as cross-border travel recovers and we continue to drive the rapid growth of digital payments and enable innovation in money movement globally.''

The shares were down 2.3% in pre-market trading.

Full Year Results (underlying)

Payments volumes rose 16% compared to last year, reflecting a 17% increase in total transactions to 164.7bn. Cross-border transactions were up 9%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Excluding transactions within Europe, cross border volume rose 1%., however for the fourth quarter alone, there was a 46% year-on-year increase.

Client service revenues rose 17% to $11.5bn, data processing revenue, including authorisation, settlement, and clearing, was up 17% to $12.8bn. International transactions, like cross-border payments and currency conversion, saw revenue increase 4% to $6.5bn. Other revenues were up 17% to $1.7bn. The group spent $8.4bn on Client Incentives, or 25.8% of gross revenue.

Operating expenses were $8.3bn, including the impact of indirect taxes and acquisition costs, and reflect an uptick in staff and marketing costs.

Net debt was $2.5bn, down from $4.0bn at the same time last year. Group free cash flow, excluding the impact of investment proceeds, was $14.5bn, up from $9.7bn in 2020.

Visa key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 31.4

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 25.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

