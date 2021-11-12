AstraZeneca - sales up on acquisition, but margins a mess

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

AstraZeneca's third quarter revenue reached $9.9bn, up 48% year-on-year at constant exchange rates. That reflects the acquisition of Alexion, growth across the existing portfolio and $1.1bn of COVID-19 vaccine sales (on which the group has said it will not make a profit while the pandemic lasts). The group expects to transition the vaccine to modest profitability as new orders are placed.

Core earnings per share rose 15% at constant exchange rates to $1.08, again reflecting the acquisition of Alexion. Year-to-date operating margins have fallen from 19.1% to 5.3%.

AstraZeneca shares fell 2.4% in early trading.

Our View

Astra's core business is in rude health.

New cancer drugs are selling well and recent blockbusters continue to gather sales as they're approved for new variants and in new markets. Meanwhile a focus on Emerging Market sales is proving a shot in the arm for mature drugs like Nexium, Pulmicort and Symbicort - boosting sales that are declining in more development markets. With the pipeline rich in new treatments in the final stage of testing the future looks bright.

It's worth noting that while Astra's coronavirus vaccine has made it a household name worldwide the group promised not to profit from the vaccine ''during the pandemic''. While that may change in 2022, with the group looking to build moderate profits into new contracts - exactly how profitable it ends up being is unclear.

Instead the real focus this year is the acquisition of Alexion, which completed in mid-July and is the pharmaceutical giant's largest ever deal.

As we see it, the rationale for the deal rests on three key pillars. First, that rare diseases are a fundamentally attractive area of the pharmaceutical market. Second, that increased scale will allow the combined company to deliver cost savings and operate more efficiently. And third that Astra's powerful global distribution network can boost sales of Alexion's treatments quickly.

Rare diseases are, by definition, uncommon. In the past spending millions, perhaps billions, on researching a drug to treat a few tens of thousands of patients worldwide didn't make financial sense. Instead attention focused on treatments for common diseases, like asthma, with patients stretching into the tens of millions. As a result, only around 5% of designated rare diseases have approved treatments.

More recently that attitude has shifted. While major diseases may have large markets, they also attract lots of competition. That means individual drugs companies can end up with a relatively small slice of a large pie. Competition in rare diseases is far lower - a drug company which develops a treatment for a previously unaddressed illness will likely end up serving the entire market and can probably attach a hefty price tag to boot. It's also unlikely a competitor will develop a more effective alternative, since competition is so much lower. Increased interest in the sector means the global rare disease market is forecasted to grow by a low double-digit percentage.

Cost savings are a standard feature of any major merger, and this one is no exception. However, given the price tag and the premium Astra is paying, $500m in planned savings isn't all that substantial. We think the opportunity to boost Alexion's sales through Astra's distribution network is far more important. Markets outside Europe and the US account for just 20.5% of sales at Alexion, compared to 33.6% at Astra. With Astra's recent growth driven by expansion in emerging markets there's clear opportunity to cross-sell new products in those markets.

Despite adding to Astra's debt pile, the deal is set to strengthen Astra's cash generation. Initially the company has said it will use that to reduce debt (no bad thing in the circumstances). However, management has hinted that over time it could also support an increase in the dividend. Given Astra's had to draw on debt to pay the dividend in recent years, that would be a major event.

Overall we think Astra is pretty well placed. It's too early to say whether the Alexion deal will deliver on its potential, but a strong core business has weathered the crisis well, while the acquisition could underpin future growth and cash flows. If all goes to plan the future is bright.

Third Quarter Results (Constant Exchange Rates)

Oncology sales in the third quarter rose 16% to $3.3bn That reflects strong growth across the division's top three drugs Tagrisso, Lynparza, and Imfinzi which together accounted for $2.5bn of sales.

The Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism division saw sales rise 13% to $2.1bn. That was driven primarily by growth in diabetes treatment Farxiga, which offset declines across much of the rest of the portfolio.

Respiratory & Immunology sales rose 25%, with good results across Symbicort, Fasnera and Pulmicort. Pulmicort and Symbicort growth reflects a significant reversal of trends seen earlier this year, when pandemic related disruption saw sales fall.

Rare Disease sales, largely those drugs acquired as part of Alexion, rose 6% to $1.3bn. That reflects growth in Ultomiris and Kanuma - treatments for rare blood disease and enzyme deficiencies respectively -that offset a 2% fall in sales of Soliris, the largest contributor to sales in the division - used to treat the same disease as Ultomiris.

The group's portfolio of mature medicines saw sales fall 27% to $539m.

Regionally the US was the strongest performer in the quarter, with sales up 53% year-on-year. However, all regions grew by more than 40%.

Lower operating margins year-on-year reflect a 63% increase in R&D spending year-to-date. Including a $1.2bn impairment relating to the discontinuation of development work on one drug, and work on new oncology and COVID-19 projects. SG&A expenses rose 21% to $10.1bn following the acquisition of Alexion and investment in new medicine launches.

The group has 28 treatments in Phase III trials or under regulatory review, including 11 oncology treatments. Total pipeline projects stand at 175.

Free cash flow in the first nine months of the year came in at $3.8bn, up from $2.4bn in the same period last year.

Net debt at the end of the quarter was $24.7bn, up from $12.1bn at the start of the year. That's largely down to the $9.3bn spent on acquisitions, although free cash has also failed to cover the dividend during the year.

