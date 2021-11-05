Barrick Gold - shareholder returns despite weakness

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Barrick reported third quarter revenues of $2.8bn, down 20% year-on-year as both production and the gold price fell year-on-year. Together with an increase in production costs per ounce, itself a function of lower production, that saw profits after tax fall from $882m to $347m.

The group confirmed a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share, and the final $250m (14 cents per share) instalment in the $750m planned capital return.

Barrick shares rose 1.6% following the announcement.

View the latest Barrick Gold share price and how to deal

Our View

Earlier in the year Barrick was enjoying an enviable tailwind from buoyant commodity prices. That tailwind is now unwinding, and with production also lower year-on-year that's painful for revenues and profits.

There's a lesson in that - since Barrick's fortune is to some extent out of its hands. When prices rise, profits roll, and when prices fall the pain is unavoidable. Still Barrick has done its best to influence its own destiny.

CEO Mark Bristow is a serial dealmaker. An audacious bid to acquire Newmont ended instead in a joint venture combining the two groups' Nevada assets. Barrick's also taken full control of struggling Acacia Mining in recent years. With a negligible net debt position, despite billions of dollars invested in expanding the very low-cost Pueblo Viejo mine, the group's well positioned to take advantage of any other opportunities as they arise.

Increased production at existing mines can be a particularly powerful driver for the group - since costs rarely increase in line with output. That means rising production helps boost margins, while lower production hits the bottom line hard.

We expect homegrown expansion, either on greenfield sites or expanding existing mines, to be more common in years to come, with the current 10 year plan focused on growing production organically. It's underpinned by the group's top-quality, Tier One mining assets - with an average all-in sustaining cost of $1,034 compared to a gold price of $1,771 - which should be profitable in most environments. It's also a plan that the group can fund through its own cash flows, which is a positive in our book.

The strong balance sheet and high-quality production has given Barrick the confidence to mark in some considerable shareholder returns. As well as a Prospective dividend yield of 2.0%, not bad in gold mining terms, the group's wrapping up a further $750m in capital returns - although a sudden reverse in the gold price could upset the apple cart and there are no guarantees.

With fingers in many regions and mines, Barrick's relationships with its partner countries are important, and the group's record here is encouraging. Battles with the Tanzanian government over the former Acacia mines have been resolved and operations and exports are back up and running. It looks like the magic might be working in Papua New Guinea too, where production is due to restart this year after the government previously announced it wouldn't renew a mine licence.

With increasing global uncertainty helping boost the gold price well above Barrick's costs per ounce, the spoils available as an efficiently run gold miner are considerable. We view Barrick's large, diversified footprint as one of the better options in the sector.

Barrick Gold key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 15.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 18.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Barrick Gold

Third Quarter Results

Barrick produced 1,092 ounces of gold in the quarter, down 5% on the same period last year. At the same time the average gold price the group received fell 8% to $1,771 an ounce. Gold all-in sustaining costs rose 7% to $1,034 an ounce.

Copper production fell 3% to 100 million pounds, although that was offset by a 21% increase in market prices to $3.98 a pound. Copper all-in sustaining costs rose 13% to $2.60 a pound.

Capital expenditure in the quarter came in at $569m, up 3.8% year-on-year. Given the effect of lower expenditure ad higher operating costs on operating cash flow that resulted in free cash flow falling from $1.3bn in the same period of 2020 to $481m. Increase capital expenditure reflects development projects at Pueblo Viejo, Turquoise Ridge and Gounkoto underground, with sustaining capital expenditure actually falling year-on-year.

The miner finished the quarter with net debt of $111m, compared to $33m of net cash at the start of the year.

Find out more about Barrick Gold, including how to trade

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.