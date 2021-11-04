Deutsche Post - guidance improved

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue in the third quarter rose 23.5% to €20.0bn, reflecting growth across divisions and regions. The group saw business-to-business (B2B) shipments continue to recover while business-to-consumer (B2C) demand remained near pandemic highs.

Expenses increased by €2.6bn to €10.7bn reflecting rising transport costs and an increase in employee headcount as a result of increasing shipment volumes, a €300 per-person special bonus for working through the pandemic, and elevated advertising costs. Despite that, the group reported operating profits of €1.8bn, a 28.6% year-over-year increase.

The group now expects full-year operating profit of over €7.7bn and to generate more than €3.6bn in free cash flow.

The shares rose 2.5% following the announcement.

Our View

Deutsche Post has long been Germany's equivalent to Royal Mail - delivering some 60%+ of all German letters last year. That exposes it to the steady decline in global letter volumes, a trend that was accelerated by coronavirus. Fortunately that's been more than offset by the surge in parcel deliveries, as German retailers and shoppers turn to online alternatives.

However, Deutsche Post is far more than a national postal service. Domestic post and parcels accounted for just 33% of group profits in 2020. Instead it's the global parcels and logistics businesses that really sets it apart, and which is worth investors' attention.

DHL Express is the world's largest provider of premium, cross-border parcel and document delivery services, and its 'Time Definite' product has been a star performer in recent years. Deutsche Post's other divisions provide additional parcel, freight brokerage and outsourced logistics services in hundreds of countries around the world.

The group navigated the coronavirus crisis well. In particular it has benefited from improved pricing in air and ocean freight, as global capacity shrank but demand proved more robust.

Third quarter results showed capacity is already starting to rebound as more planes take to the skies, hitting DPW's pricing power. But the resumption of global trade flows is generally good news for the group. US/China tensions could yet upset the apple cart, but at the moment cross border shipments are on the up, and an increasing number of those goods are shipped by DHL.

With a PE ratio slightly above the long-term average, Deutsche Post's attractions have been somewhat priced in. And its prospective dividend yield of 3.2% isn't particularly generous. We worry that this is just about as good as it gets for Deutsche Post - with recovering corporate demand and ecommerce plateauing after a golden era. It's hard to see how the group can make rapid progress from here.

Third Quarter Results

Growth across all geographic regions meant Express revenue rose from €4.9bn to €5.9bn. This reflects price increases and heavier shipments as volumes started to level off. Profits rose 29% to €971m as return on sales increased nearly a full percentage point to 16.4%.

Global Forwarding, Freight saw sales rise 53.3% to €5.7bn, driven by a recovery in global trade, particularly air freight between the US and Asia. As a result, profits more than doubled to €372m.

Supply Chain revenue increased 18.5% to €3.7bn, driven by strong growth across all regions. The group added new contracts worth €421m in annualized revenue during the period and profits rose 26.8% to €142m thanks to productivity improvements and a shift to digital.

Double-digit growth across all geographic regions fed into a 13.2% increase in eCommerce Solutions sales to €1.4bn. Cost management and an increase in B2C business helped profits rise 19.7% to €91m.

Revenue at Post & Parcels Germany rose by 1.7% to €1.9bn, reflecting an increase in marketing mail. However higher material and staff costs offset the revenue increase and profits declined 6.3% to €300m.

Net debt was nearly unchanged at €13bn and free cash flow was also broadly flat at €1.3bn.

Deutsche Post key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 14.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 13.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

