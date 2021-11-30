easyJet - losses better than forecast, outlook uncertain

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Pre-tax losses for the full year were better than the market expected, at £1.1bn. That included a 52% reduction in revenue to £1.5bn, which was partially offset by a 33% fall in headline costs to £2.6bn.

The group said it's too early to say what effect the new Covid variant will have. However, it still expects next year's summer travel capacity to be close to pre-pandemic levels. The first quarter of the new financial year's expected to see capacity at around 65% of 2019 levels.

Dividends are still off the table, and the policy will be reviewed during the new financial year.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our View

The threat of travel restrictions in the face of new Covid variants is exactly the kind of ''downside risk'' easyJet was talking about, when it came cap-in-hand to investors in the year.

Proceeds from the £1.2bn rights issue will help the group stomach this disruption, but it also gave easyJet the ''flexibility to take advantage of long-term strategic and investment opportunities expected to arise as the European aviation market emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic''. That means upping its presence at major airports, investing in easyJet holidays and growing its ancillary product (things like extra baggage allowance, leg-room seats and food) portfolio.

This is a continuation of the existing strategy - focusing on profitable Western European routes within major airports. It's an approach that sets easyJet apart from other low-cost carriers - who trim costs by flying in and out of smaller, less convenient airports.

Operating in the middle of the market - between premium flag carriers and deep budget rivals can be a difficult place to be. However, so far easyJet seem to be navigating the industry's considerable headwinds rather well.

Domestic travel inside both the UK and EU are well on the road to recovery. And while international journeys are still being held back by the combination of government regulation and consumer caution, easyJet's ability to flex capacity where it's in demand should pay dividends. As it stands, capacity next summer is expected to be similar to pre-pandemic levels. Nearer-term, it's expected to be around 65% of 2019 - but this guidance is of course a lot more sensitive to the possibility of new travel restrictions.

Trading is picking up, cost savings have been significant and following the right's issue net debt is at a level we're comfortable with. While we suspect debt reduction is still pretty high up management's to do list - and as a result dividend payments are not a priority - it looks like the group should be able to hold its own going forwards. We don't see the group needing extra funding from shareholders at the moment. But our opinion on that could change if new restrictions are harsher, or more prolonged, than easyJet's budgeted for.

It's far too early to say that the hard times are over for easyJet, with the pandemic still lingering and economic turmoil also looking increasingly likely. So far, easyJet has made the best of a very difficult situation - weathering perhaps the biggest crisis to have ever hit the airline industry. But whether its strategy is the right one for the post-pandemic world remains to be seen.

easyJet key facts Price/Book ratio: 1.44

10 year Average Price/Book ratio: 2.20

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results

Total passenger numbers fell 57.5% to 20.4m, reflecting a 48.8% fall in the number of seats flown because of ongoing travel restrictions in the year. Planes that did fly were 72.5% full on average, lower than the 87.2% achieved last year. Total passenger revenue more than halved to £1.0bn.

Ancillary revenue - which includes things like baggage allowance and food - fell 35% to £458m.

Total cost per available seat kilometre, excluding fuel, rose 9.1% to £6.23. easyJet burned through £36m of cash per week, which was better than the £40m previously guided.

The group had net debt of £910m as at the end of September, compared to £1.1bn a year earlier. In total, easyJet has access to £4.4bn of liquidity, which includes cash and equivalents and undrawn credit facilities.

A rights issue during the year generated proceeds of £1.2bn.

To ''better capture summer leisure demand'' easyJet's opened seasonal bases in Malaga and Faro.

One of HL's non-executive directors is also a non-executive director at easyJet.

