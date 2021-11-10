Marks & Spencer - upgrades full year forecasts

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Marks & Spencer revenue rose 5% to £5.1bn compared to before the pandemic. That reflects good growth in Food and improving trends in Clothing & Home.

Underlying profit before tax rose to £269.4m from £176.3 before the crisis.

M& S is mindful of supply chain pressure and rising labour costs, which will increase costs in the second half. Despite this, the group expects full year underlying pre-tax profit to be in the region of £500m, ahead of previous expectations.



Our view

Well, well, well, look who's turned the corner. We're the first to admit the speed at which M&S is pulling off its strategic shift has impressed us.

Most notably, the improving trends in full price Clothing & Home sales is a serious benefit. M&S has been forced to grasp the nettle and shrink its store estate after years of lacklustre sales coupled with burdensome property costs dragged profits down. Up to 30 stores are to close, and countless roles have been made redundant across numerous levels. The pain of the pandemic sped up this restructuring process, and the results are very much being felt.

Crucially, the pivot is also providing a very welcome shot in the arm to online sales. That's an area M&S has sorely struggled with in the past. While M&S is making huge strides in the right direction, it's not out the woods, with clothing sales still down slightly compared to before the pandemic.

It helps that the long decline in M&S's clothing & home business, while painful, means the struggling division now accounts for a far smaller portion of overall sales. Growth in Food sales is more than offsetting the decline in sales of formal outfits and tailored clothing - formerly M&S' bread-and-butter offering.

We're not clear how much of the buoyant food sales can be put down to the joint venture with Ocado. But certainly, the deal has done the group no harm. It's allowed M&S to ride the wave of increased online grocery shopping - something it would otherwise have had to watch from the side-lines. With a genuinely differentiated offer, we think the business has potential.

M&S food is also more protected from the rising inflation we're seeing at the moment. At a more premium end of the market, M&S' core customers aren't as sensitive to price, which is a more defensive area to be in when people don't feel like they have as much spare cash.

Under the hood M&S is slicker too. It's improved its payment terms with suppliers, and good cost control means free cash flow is enjoying a boost. Net debt levels are in a much more comfortable position too. Still, investors shouldn't bet on dividends reappearing at their old level quickly- there's a lot of lingering uncertainty.

Ultimately, Marks & Spencer is peddling harder than it ever has before, and we applaud its efforts. If the recent sales surge can be sustained, together with a lower cost base, the long-suffering high-street staple has turned a corner. That's something the market's noticed, with the price to earnings ratio regaining to its long-term average.

Marks and Spencer key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 11.9

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results (comparisons are on a pre-pandemic basis)

Clothing & Home benefitted from increased overall market share both in store and online. Sales fell 1% to £1.5bn, with online sales growing over 60%, while in-store sales continue to decline. Retail park locations are faring better than town centres. Online sales now make up just over a third of total sales, as the group works towards its target of 40%. Underlying operating profit rose 42.5% to £156.2m.

Marks & Spencer has been able to sell more excess stock from lockdowns than expected, meaning it released £15m previously put aside as a provision. The group's recognised a £58.1m charge in relation to store closures as it continues to shrink the estate. "Further material charges relating to the closure and rotation of the UK store estate are anticipated as the programme progresses, with total future charges of up to c.£227m, bringing anticipated total programme costs since 2016 to c.£943m."

The Food business has seen a "sharp improvement in customer value perception". M&S has reduced discounting and instead focussed on good-value ranges on popular family basics. Frozen food, Grocery & household, and alcohol did especially well. Hospitality and food-on-the-move, like sandwiches, continue to struggle. Average basket sizes are around 30% bigger than pre-pandemic.

Sales are up 10.4% at £3.1bn, while underlying operating profit of £143.7m is up almost 56%. Compared to 2020, the group's share of Ocado revenue is down 2.7% following the exceptional demand in 2020, and the fire at one of Ocado's fulfilment centres.

Free cash flow of £287.6m was down 1.6%. Compared to last year, there's been an improvement in M&S' payment schedule, which has benefited cash flow more recently. Net debt was lower at £1.1bn compared to £1.4bn.

