Ted Baker - losses narrow

Relaxed covid restrictions helped half year revenue rise 21.4%, excluding currency changes, to £199.3m. Revenue was 36.4% below pre-pandemic levels. The proportion of items sold at full price rose by more than 5 percentage points, which helped pre-tax losses narrow to £25.3m from £86.4m.

In the 12 weeks to 6 November, revenue rose 20%. The recovery in retail sales has been uneven with stores exposed to travel retail continuing to struggle. Full price sales continued to grow as a proportion of sales, though less promotional activity meant eCommerce sales fell 10%.

Management now expects have a net cash position by year-end and is "comfortable" with market expectations for full-year revenue of £468m and a £23.8m pre-tax loss. The new eCommerce platform is on track to launch in early 2022.

The shares rose 3.2% following the announcement.

Half Year Results (at constant currency)

The end of lockdowns helped Retail revenue rise 14.1%, to £136.9m. City centre and airport locations that rely on tourists and office workers have had a weaker recovery compared to out-of-town and shopping centre locations. eCommerce revenue declined 12.2% due to less promotional activity, but rose 21.6% on a two-year basis. Underlying gross margins rose by 4.8 percentage points and underlying operating costs fell to £82.4m from £83.2m.

Retail sales in the UK were up 1%, with eCommerce sales making up just over 56% of sales. North American retail sales rose 46.1% as the group continues with its restructuring efforts there. eCommerce sales there declined 16.9%, but remained 51% above pre-pandemic levels.

Supply chain disruption and an increase in discounted products sold in North America weighed on the Wholesale division. Despite this, sales rose 45.2% to £55.5m and underlying gross margins increased to 31.1% from 29%.

Licence income rose 15.1% to £6.9m, reflecting strong growth in Eyewear and an evolving partnership in Childrenswear and Lingerie. Formalwear continued to show weakness due to fewer events and working from home.

The group had free cash flow of £22.8m, vs a £24.5m last year, excluding the proceeds from the sale of the group's London head office. The group had a net cash position of £12.7m, compared to £60.7m in mid-August.

Ted Baker key facts Price/Sales ratio: 0.72

Ten year average Price/Sales ratio: 1.83

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

