Frasers - profits up but outlook still uncertain

Half-year revenue increased by 23.6% to £2.3bn. That reflected gains in all divisions except Rest of World Retail. Underlying profit before tax increased 61.7% to £186.8m as stores reopened and the group lapped last year's lockdown-impaired results.

The group expects full-year adjusted profit before tax between £300-Â£350m. However, management warned this is dependent on no ''substantial lockdowns imposed in the UK''.

The board has decided not to declare an interim dividend.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Half Year Results

UK Sports Retail revenue grew 27.6% to £1.4bn. Performance was driven by the reopening of stores and the comparative period being impacted by lockdowns. Increased inventory write-downs and strong sales of less-lucrative console sales in GAME UK meant gross margins fell from 44.4% to 43.8%. This didn't offset the stronger revenue though, and underlying profit before tax rose 111.2% to £117.4m.

Revenue grew 33.6% to £427.9m in Premium Lifestyle, which includes Flannels, Jack Wills and House of Fraser. New Flannel stores, growth online and a favourable comparative period being the main contributors. Gross margins were up slightly to 47.7%. Despite this, underlying profit before tax swung from a profit of £26.3m last year, to a loss of £9.7m. This was largely due to impairment charges, where the group has reduced the value of some property and other assets.

The group also said: ''It should be noted that despite year on year trading improvements in the House of Fraser business, business rates in their current form continue to be a significant and disproportionate cost to House of Fraser.''

European revenue was up 13.6% to £399.8m, 18.4% excluding acquisitions and on a currency neutral basis. Gross margins improved from 41.7% to 43.7%, as the group sold a higher proportion of more lucrative products. Underlying profit before tax was up 220.5% to £60.9m as stores reopened with particularly good performance in The Republic of Ireland.

Rest of World revenue fell 14.9% to £65.6m largely due to restrictions in Malaysia. Underlying profit before tax was up from £7.7m to £14.3m.

The group recognised a non-cash impairment charge of £135.3m, as the value of its assets were reduced, reflecting ongoing challenges in the retail sector.

Free cash flow rose £165.3m to £384.5, reflecting higher operating profits. Net debt decreased from £250.1m to £24.3m. However, this doesn't include items such as month end supplier payments and payroll costs because of timings.

The group said it remains ''cautious with a number of well publicised macroeconomic headwinds on the horizon in the form of but not limited to cost increases, supply chain issues and potential squeezes on consumer spending power. There is also still the risk that Covid-19 measures could adversely affect outlook and we are now seeing restrictions return, including lockdowns in Europe.''

