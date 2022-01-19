J D Wetherspoon - sales down as restrictions weigh

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First half total sales fell 13.3%, with like-for-like (LFL) sales dropping 11.7%. Restrictions impacted second quarter trading, with total and LFL sales down 16.6% and 15.6% respectfully.

The group's expecting to post a loss for the first half of the year. Tim Martin, CEO, said he hopes: ''with the ending of restrictions, improved customer confidence and better weather, it will have a much stronger performance in the second half.''

The shares fell 2.1% in early trading.

View the latest JD Wetherspoon share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Register for updates on JD Wetherspoon

Trading Update (10 November 2021, compared to 2019)

Like-for-like sales in the first 15 weeks of the year were 8.9% lower than in 2019 as bar, food and fruit/slot machine sales all declined. This was partially offset by an 11.5% increase in hotel sales.

Although the group's had some supply chain issues, they've eased in recent weeks. The group's overall stocking levels have been in line with previous years. Wetherspoon also reported no widespread issues with recruitment.

Chairman Tim Martin said, ''Whereas we have an increased element of caution about near-term sales, 'booster' vaccinations and better weather in the spring are likely to have a positive impact in the coming months.''

The group's seen drinks like cocktails and spirits, typically consumed by younger customers, rise considerably while those popular among older customers like draught products, were under pressure. Working from home trends have weighed on food volumes with breakfast and coffee sales down 22% and 30% respectively.

Sales at the group's Lloyds pubs, which offer music, have seen a 0.5% uptick, likely reflecting a higher percentage of younger customers.

Trade at locations within larger cities and towns has improved for the most part while sales in the suburbs declined, though central London sales declined 17.4%. Sales at airports and train stations declined 38.8% and 22.4% respectively.

JD Wetherspoon key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 20.4

10 year average Forward Price/Earnings ratio: 19.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about JD Wetherspoon shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.