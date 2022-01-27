Saga - profitability on the horizon

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Saga's expecting to report a small underlying loss before tax this year, owing largely to pandemic-related disruption. The group's expecting to become profitable again in 2022/23.

Performance in the Insurance business has been in line with expectations, with second half trading expected to be stronger than the first. The pandemic continued to weigh on Travel with the cruise ships 68% full and the restructuring of Tour Operations on track to complete.

Early indications for the group's brand relaunch have been positive, with the new campaign improving advertising appeal from 23% to 37%.

The shares rose 4.6% following the announcement.

Our view

Coronavirus was a near existential crisis for Saga's Travel division. And while ships left the ports without interruption in the second half, they weren't completely full, and the division will ultimately take a loss for the full year. That's left the group relying on its insurance operations and available cash and credit to keep going.

To ease cash flow pressure Saga's been busy raising money - the most recent being a £250m lump from issuing bonds, with the proceeds being used to refinance debt. That's alleviated any concerns about liquidity for now.

Management made a hard-headed appraisal of Saga's failings over the last few years and announced a new five part strategy to turn things around. We've seen some progress on some of those initiatives, with the brand refresh in progress and a restructure of Tour Operations nearly complete. This didn't come cheap, and net debt rose as a result, but if management continues to divert funds toward keeping debt under control it shouldn't derail recovery efforts.

Notably a big part of management's initiatives revolve around cost cutting and efficiency. So far things have gone the other way with marketing spend on the rise in addition to the Tour Operations outlay. It's not something we're worried about just yet - these initial costs are to be expected as the group nurses its pandemic-inflicted wounds, but it's something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Personal insurance is a tough market to be in, and increased price transparency and ease of switching has made it increasingly difficult to stand out. We've worried for some time that Saga's brand doesn't resonate with the younger end of its 'over 50s' customer base, and while the new advertising campaign is landing well, it's too soon to say whether it will be enough to change the perception.

Rule changes coming from the Financial Conduct Authority also have the potential to cause volatility in the future.

The Travel division is currently burning cash, but should return to profitability next year. The loyalty shown by current customers and the group's forward booking position are reasonably encouraging for now.

It's worth noting that Saga's dividend is suspended. That's because its lenders won't allow it pay dividends until debt comes back down, and even once that level's reached, we suspect Saga will want to continue funnelling funds elsewhere for a while. That's the right move, but means shareholders aren't being paid for their patience.

Overall, Saga's in a much better position than it was a few months ago. With a return to profitability forecast for 2022/23, investors are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel. Still, there's a lot of work to be done and that's reflected in a valuation that's well below the long-term average.

Saga key facts Price/earnings ratio: 5.6

Average Price/earnings ratio since listing (2014): 10.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half year results

Financial Conduct Authority pricing rule changes have the potential to cause pricing volatility within the Insurance business, but the impact is unclear. The group's expecting motor and home policies to increase 1% to 1.6m, though marketing spend is expected to bring margin per policy lower to around £75. Second half motor claims frequency has been in line with pricing estimates.

Within Travel, the cruise business operated without interruption in the second half, with cash profits turning positive, but financing costs and depreciation charges mean the division expects an underlying loss before tax between £45m and £50m. Bookings for 2022/23 are stronger, with ships 73% full for the full year. The tour operations business has been restructured, costing between £10-£15m this year, though two-thirds of that amount will be impairment charges which won't impact cash flow.

As at 31 December, the group had £151m in available cash and £100m in undrawn credit. This is expected to remain roughly the same at the full year. Net debt rose £24m to £764m, reflecting a decline in available cash due to increased support for the tour operations business.

