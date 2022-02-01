AG Barr - revenue and earnings ahead of expectations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

AG Barr expects full year revenue of £267m, a 17.5% increase from last year and ahead of guidance and pre-pandemic levels. That reflects good performance across all business units. Operating margins are expected to be ahead of last year, leading to underlying pre-tax profit slightly ahead of expectations.

The group's introduced several cost saving measures alongside price increases to help combat rising inflation. CEO, Roger White, said: ''We have delivered an excellent financial performance against a volatile backdrop''.

Full year results are expected to be announced on 29 March 2022.

The shares rose 2.7% in early trading.

Full Year Results (30 March 2021)

AG Barr's full year revenue fell 11.2% to £227.0m and profit before tax and exceptional items fell 12.3% to £32.8m. After £6.8m in net exceptional charges profit before tax was £26.0m, down 30.5%.

The group intends to resume dividend payments this year in accordance with a new policy. AG Barr will aim to pay a dividend equal to half of free cash flow and net profit.

Group Carbonate sales, which account for around 81% of revenue and 87% of gross profit, fell 6.2% to £184.3m. Management attributed this to Covid disruption and the loss of the Rockstar Energy distribution contract, which previously contributed 8% of group sales.

The IRN-BRU brand reported a 9.7% fall in net revenue despite growth from the newer sub-brands - IRN-BRU Energy and IRN-BRU XTRA. Carbonated Rubicon drinks were disproportionately impacted by lockdowns, because they rely more on out-of-home consumption. Rubicon Spring revenue fell 8.1%, while Rubicon Sparkling was flat. Barr Flavours grew sales 3.3%.

Stills & Water revenue fell 35.9% to £25.7m, including an 18.2% fall in Rubicon Stills due to disruption during the key Ramadan trading period. Closures in the hospitality sector meant sales were down 80-90% for the Strathmore brand, and the group has shifted to a single shift production schedule to control costs.

Funkin sales fell 11.5% to £17.0m thanks to disruption to away-from-home sales. However, underlying take-home sales benefitted from a home cocktail boom and performed well.

The group recorded net exceptional charges of £6.8m. Charges included a £10.0m reduction in the value of the Strathmore brand and assets, a £1.3m charge at Funkin and a £3.1m charge to restructure parts of the business. These charges were partially offset by a £7.6m compensation payment for the termination of the group's Rockstar deal.

Free cash flow was £43.7m, up from £25.4m thanks to strong working capital management and reduced capital expenditure. As a result of these measures and the dividend suspension, AG Barr ended the year with net cash of £50.0m, up from £10.9m at the end of last year.

AG Barr key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 16.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 19.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

