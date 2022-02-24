BAE- Dividend raised on profit growth

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Excluding the impact of currency movements, full year underlying sales rose 5% to £21.3bn. That reflected growth in Electronic Systems and Air and Maritime which was partially offset by declines in Cyber & Intelligence and Platforms & Services.

Underlying operating profits were £2.2bn, up 13% excluding the impact of exchange rates. This was driven by growth across all segments except Air, which saw profits decline due to increased investment.

The group's expecting sales growth of 2-4% in 2022, with 75% of that estimate already accounted for in the order book. Underlying operating profits are expected to rise between 4% and 6%.

A final dividend of 15.2p per share will bring the total for the year to 25.1p per share.

The shares rose 5.5% following the announcement

View the latest BAE share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow

Register for updates on BAE Systems

Full Year Results (underlying, constant currency)

Sales increased 5% to £4.5bn in Electronic Systems, helped by growth in Electronic Combat Solutions and Precision Strike & Sensing Solutions. The pandemic continued to depress commercial revenue. The integration of acquisitions made in 2020 helped boost return on sales by 2.3 percentage points to 17.1%. The orderbook grew from £5.3bn to £5.7bn as the group secured new F-35, Precision Strike and C4ISR contracts.

Higher combat vehicle deliveries and CV90 tank upgrades helped Platform & Services sales rise 3% to £3.4bn. Easing pandemic-related disruptions and more efficient Combat Mission Systems and Ship Repair businesses helped profits rise from £190m to £259m. The orderbook shrunk by £300m to £5.3bn.

Air reported sales of £8.3bn, up 6%. This was driven by fighter jet support services as well as a ramp up in production on Qatar contracts and the start of production on Germany's 38 aircraft order. Return on sales declined from 11.5% to 10.3% , reflecting increased research and development spend as well as a higher proportion of more mature, lower margin projects. The orderbook was £1.8bn smaller than last year at £14.7bn.

Sales were up 5% to £3.4bn in Maritime, driven by continued ramp up of the Dreadnought submarine programme and the Type 26 naval ship business. Return on sales fell slightly from 8.6% to 8.4%. Dreadnought funding and UK Ministry of Defence contracts helped the orderbook expand from £8.5bn to £9.4bn.

Cyber & Intelligence sales were flat at £1.8bn as revenue lost from 2020's disposals was offset by growth in the government and defence businesses. Efficiency improvements and a strong performance from Applied Intelligence and Intelligence & Security helped return on sales rise from 7.5% to 8.9%. Demand outpaced supply in the government and defence business, but the overall orderbook was slightly smaller at £1.0bn.

Free cash flow rose to £1.9bn from £1.4bn last year, reflecting higher profits and collections ahead of schedule. This fed into a £558m decline in net debt to £2.2bn.

Find out more about BAE Systems shares including how to invest

The author holds shares in BAE plc

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.