BP - exits Russian shareholding

BP is getting rid of its 19.75% stake in Russian energy firm Rosneft saying, ''The Rosneft holding is no longer aligned with bp's business and strategy''. The group will no longer recognise Rosneft's income, production and reserves.

Instead, the holding will be treated as a financial investment until it's been sold.

The decision will result in a material non-cash charge in the group's first quarter results. It will be the difference between Rosneft's value of around $14bn, as reported at the end of 2021, and the current market value of bp's stake. It will also include a charge for foreign exchange losses. As of 2021, these totalled around $11bn.

Management continues to expect cash profits (EBITDA) to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 7-9% through 2025, if oil prices remain above $50-60 per barrel.

Giving up Rosneft isn't expected to impact the group's dividend and buyback plans.

The shares were down 6.7% following the announcement.

Full Year Results (8 February 2022)

Full year revenue rose 50.5% to $164.2m, reflecting an increase across all segments with gas and low carbon energy nearly doubling. Underlying profit was $12.8bn, up from a $5.7bn loss last year, driven by higher oil and gas prices, improved refining margins.

The group announced a fourth quarter dividend worth 5.46 cents, bringing the total for the year to 21.420 cents. The group also announced a further $1.5bn share buyback.

Assuming an oil price of $60 per barrel, the group plans to increase its dividend by 4% and deliver around $4bn in buybacks each year to 2025.

Underlying profit before interest and tax was $7.5bn in the Gas & Low Carbon Energy segment, up from $689m last year as major project start-ups boosted production by 9%. The group made progress in renewables, with capacity increasing from 1.5GW to 1.9GW.

Underlying profits in Oil Production & Operations rose to $10.3bn from a $5.9bn loss, reflecting higher liquid and gas prices and lower exploration costs. This offset production declines in liquids, natural gas and hydrocarbons due to reduced capital investment.

Customers & Products reported a 5.3% increase in underlying profits to $3.3bn. This reflected flat results from Customers as higher volumes were offset by rising commodity costs, wages and marketing spend. Products saw refining margins improve despite increased maintenance and rising energy costs.

Higher oil prices and foreign exchange tailwinds helped Rosneft underlying profit rise to $2.7bn from $56m. Other Businesses & Corporate posted underlying profits of $1.4bn, up from $882m.

The group completed $7.6bn of asset sales and expects to receive a further $2-3bn in 2022.

BP reduced net debt by $8.3bn, bringing the total to $30.6bn at the end of the year. This contributed to a significant decrease in gearing ,which measures the percentage of operations funded by debt, from 31.3% to 25.3%. Free cash flow, excluding the impact of disposals and acquisitions, rose to $12.7bn from an outflow of $144m.

BP is planning to up the proportion of capital expenditure aimed at transitioning toward low carbon energy to 40% by 2025, increasing to 50% in 2030. It expects this part of the business to generate profits between $9 and $10bn by 2030.

BP key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 6.3

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 12.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

