Deutsche Telekom - US still posting strong growth

Net revenue rose 7.7% to €108.8bn for the full year, on an organic basis, which ignores the effect of exchange rates, net revenue was up 4.5%. Growth was strongest in the US.

Operating profit rose 2% to €13.1bn.

The group announced a dividend of 0.64 cents per share.

The shares fell 5.6% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Full year results

Revenue in the United States was helped by increased demand for broadband, brought on by the pandemic. Net revenue rose 11.7% to €68.4bn. Service and equipment revenues both posted increases. Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) rose 9% to €27.4bn.

Total revenue in Germany rose 1.6% to €24.2bn, driven by a 1.5% climb in Service revenue, largely thanks to Consumers products. Underlying EBITDA of €9.6bn was a 3.5% improvement.

Europe revenue rose more slowly, reaching €11.4bn - a 0.4% increase. Ignoring the effect of the sale of Telekom Romania Communications and the effect of exchange rates, revenue was up 2.4%. Underlying cash profits rose 0.9% to €4.4bn.

System Solutions and Group Development saw revenue fall 3.4% and rise 9.8%, respectively.

Total group cash capital expenditure, ignoring Spectrum investments, increased €1.0bn to €18.0bn, including Spectrum this was €26.4bn. Underlying free cash flow, which excludes Spectrum investment and dividend payments rose to €8.8bn, up €2.5bn. Net debt rose almost €12.0bn to €132.1bn, largely because of the Spectrum acquisition.

The group has agreed the sale of T-Mobile Netherlands and this is still expected to complete in the first quarter of 2022.

Deutsche Telekom key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 12.4

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 15.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

