ITV - digital strategy accelerates

Full year underlying revenue rose 24% to £3.5bn, reflecting double digit increases across both advertising and ITV Studios. Underlying operating profit rose from £554m to £793m.

The group's launching the next stage of its digital strategy. It plans to double digital revenues to £750m by 2026, helped by the recent launch of ITVX. ITVX is based on a subscription model, offering premium ad-free versions. ITV will premiere much of its new content on this site, it will also offer third party content. Total group content spending for the new year is expected to be higher than planned.

ITV announced a final dividend of 3.3p, in line with previous guidance. Looking forward, ITV intends to pay a full year ordinary dividend of at least 5p.

The shares fell 15.1% following the announcement.

Our view

Full year results

Advertising revenue in the core Media & Entertainment division rose a record 24% to £2.0bn, feeding into a 21% increase in overall revenue to £2.3bn. Video on demand (VOD) ad revenue rose 41%. Digital revenue, which includes revenue from Available on Demand (AVOD), digital sponsorship and subscription services, was up 40% to £347m.

Streaming viewing hours were up 22%, with monthly active users (MAUs) up 19% to 9.6m. ITV's Family Share of viewing, which includes traditional TV, was broadly flat, and was boosted by the likes of the Euros and Love Island.

Content costs rose 18% to £1.2bn, reflecting the lower spending when productions were delayed during the pandemic. Underlying profits rose to £598m from £421m.

For the new financial year, total content costs will be about £1.23bn, higher than guidance for £1.16bn. Total advertising revenue (TAR) is expected to be up around 16% in the first quarter.

ITV Studios revenue rose 28% to £1.8bn, on an organic basis and ignoring the effect of exchange rates, this was up 31%. Underlying profit rose 41% to £215m. Strength in the US and other markets means 57% of revenue was generated outside the UK. Performance was boosted by a higher number of internal sales, where Studios produces and sells shows like This Morning, Coronation Street and I'm a Celebrity back to the Media & Entertainment business.

Operating margins are currently 12%, as social distancing and health and safety guidelines are still making sets more expensive to run.

ITV Studios has around 500 programmes currently in production in the UK and internationally.

Free cash flow fell 32.7% to £407m, largely reflecting the timing of tax payments. Net debt fell to £414m from £545m.

Looking ahead, ITV said: "We are on track to deliver previously announced £100 million of annualised permanent overhead cost savings by 2022 (from 2019). We are targeting an additional £50 million of permanent cost savings in 2026 and beyond, which will be delivered from 2023 but will be back-end weighted".

ITV key facts Price/earnings ratio: 7.3

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 11.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

