Taylor Wimpey - profits soar, share buyback

Taylor Wimpey reported revenue up 53.6% to £4.3bn as demand for UK homes remained strong. Increased selling prices and good cost control meant operating profits were able to grow from £300.3m to £828.6m, beating guidance.

The number of completions in 2022 is expected to grow in the low single digits. Despite build cost inflation that's current running around 6%, the group expects to make progress towards its 21-22% operating margin target.

Earlier in the year, Jennie Daly currently the Group Operations Director, was appointed as CEO effective from 26 April 2022.

The board have proposed a final dividend of 4.44p, in addition to a £150m share buyback.

The shares rose 1.5% following the announcement.

Full year results

Total home completions, including joint ventures, rose 47% to 14,087 as volumes recovered following a lockdown impacted previous year. Of that, 18% were affordable homes. The group's net private reservation rate was 0.91 homes per outlet per week, up from 0.76. Cancelation rates returned to "normal" levels of 14%, down from 20% the prior year.

The group's average selling price increased £12,000 to £300,000, with the price of private completions up 3% to £332k. Increased prices offset underlying build cost inflation of around 4%, meaning margins grew to 19.3% (2020: 10.8%).

As of 27 February, the group was more than 60% forward sold for private completions in 2022. The order book, excluding joint ventures, was valued at £2.9bn (2020: £2.8bn).

Around 14,000 plots were bought over the year, taking the total controlled landbank to over 85,000 plots valued at £2.9bn. The group's strategic pipeline stood in the region of 145,000 potential plots at the end of the period.

Net cash rose 16.3% to £837m, largely due to the higher operating profits. Increased land investment meant money owed to land creditors rose to £806.4m (2020: £675.9m).

In March 2021, an additional £125.0 million provision was set aside to fund cladding fire safety improvement works, which has been charged to exceptional items.

Taylor Wimpey key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 1.16

10-year Average Price/Earnings ratio: 1.55

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 8.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

