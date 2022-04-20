Heineken - higher prices push profits up, inflation looms

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Heineken reported Q1 underlying net profit of €417m, compared to €168m in 2021. That was driven by a 24.9% increase in underlying net revenue, as bar and restaurant sales returned in Europe and higher pricing benefited all regions.

Beer volumes grew 5.2% to 56.4 million hectolitres (mhl). Growth was seen across all regions, especially Europe, where the group lapped a weak comparable period last year due to restrictions.

Despite warning on "significant additional inflationary headwinds", outlook for 2022 remains unchanged and the group expects to deliver modest improvements in underlying operating profit margin.

On the 28 March 2022, the group announced plans to cease operations in Russia and transfer ownership of its business. There's expected to be a non-cash exceptional charge of around €400m as a result.

The shares were up 3.5% in early trading.

Our view

First Quarter Trading Update

Premium beer volume grew 6.3%, driven by strong performance from the flagship Heineken brand which grew 12.9% - volume grew double digits across all regions. Heineken 0.0 also performed well, growing in the twenties and the launch of Heineken Silver in Europe is now underway.

Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe saw beer volume grow 5.7% and net revenue per hectolitre up 17.7%, resulting in underlying net revenue up 24.5% to €882m. South Africa and Ethiopia performed well, offsetting a drop in volumes from Nigeria. Premium beers were the standout product with volume growth in the low teens. Most markets in the region have fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

The Americas posted underlying net revenue up 10.7% to €1.9bn, largely driven by a 13.2% rise in net revenue per hectolitre, as Brazil and Mexico favoured more premium drinks. Beer volume grew 1.3%, broadly in line with pre-pandemic levels. Growth in Brazil and Mexico offset declines in the USA where supply chain disruptions and lower demand impacted performance.

The Asia Pacific region saw underlying net revenue up 9.2% to €1.0bn, as higher prices pushed net revenue per hectolitre up 6.3%. Beer volume grew 2.8%, led by a recovery in Cambodia and Malaysia. The consolidation of United Breweries Limited (UBL) in India positively impacted underlying net revenue (beia) by €200m.

Underlying net revenue in Europe grew 46.1% to €2.2bn. Beer volume grew 11.5% as the bar and restaurant trade reopened. Premium brands like Desperados performed well in the UK and France, which along with price increases, helped net revenue per hectolitre rise 29.3%.

Heineken key facts Price/earnings ratio: 20.1

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 19.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

