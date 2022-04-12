Pennon - on track for full year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Pennon expects to report full year results in-line with management's expectations. The group also highlighted the CMA has cleared the Bristol Water merger with South West Water, and Pennon has identified annual cost savings of £20m by 2024/25 from the deal.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

The Bristol and South West Water merger is expected to complete over the next two years, with Pennon retaining the "valuable" Bristol Water brand.

Pennon said its water resources remain in a "robust" position, with reservoir storage at about 93%. A new site for development has been procured.

For South West Water, Pennon expects a return on regulated equity outperformance double that of base return assumptions, which stand at around 3.1%. Outperformance Delivery Incentive (ODI) performance is expected to improve on last year, largely because of better leakage and pollutions performance. About 80% of ODIs are on or above target.

26% of Pennon's gross debt of £3.1bn is index-linked, meaning inflation is causing financing costs to increase. A 1% increase in inflation equals an extra £8m in costs. Wholesale power costs make up about 10% of operating costs, and the group is 40% exposed to rising wholesale prices, which have "increased significantly".

Pennon has completed around £200m of its ongoing £400m share buyback.

Pennon key facts Price/earnings ratio: 20.6

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 13.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

