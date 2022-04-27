Persimmon - demand remains strong, guidance reaffirmed

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Private sales reservation rates in the current period are 2% up on 2021 levels, as demand for new build homes continues to outstrip supply and mortgage availability remains high.

As expected, completions in the first half will fall shy of last year. The timing of outlet openings means they'll be weighted toward the second half of the year. However, the group remains on track to deliver full-year volume growth of 4-7%, whilst maintaining margins.

In addition to the scheduled dividend of 125p made in April, a further payment of 110p is set to be returned on 8 July 2022.

The shares fell 1.7% following the announcement.

View the latest Persimmon share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Persimmon

First Quarter Trading Update

Persimmon remains on track to open 75 outlets during the first half of the year, which'll help bolster the relatively low number the group entered the year with. Around half are already active, bringing total outlets to around 300.

Forward sales including legal completions stands at £2.8bn (2021: £3.0). That reflects the lower number of outlets coming into the year. The average selling price for private homes rose 5.6% to £266,000, which is outstripping the effect of rising costs.

Around 6,600 new plots were bought into the group's land holdings, replacing almost half of last years developed plots.

The group's manufacturing facilities continue to help mitigate supply chain pressures and rising build costs. Though the group mentioned supply chains pressures looked to be easing somewhat.

At 22 April 2022, the group held cash of £446m, with £160m of deferred land creditors and access to £300m of credit.

Whilst the outlook remains positive, the group warned of "shorter-term uncertainties, particularly regarding consumer confidence, cost inflation, rising interest rates, the cessation of Help to Buy and the impact of the tragic conflict in Ukraine."

Persimmon key facts Forward Price/Earnings ratio: 8.6

Ten year average Price/Earnings ratio: 10.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 11.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Persimmon shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.