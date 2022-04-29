Reckitt Benckiser - positive start to the year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First quarter net revenue came in at Â£3.4m, reflecting like-for-like (LFL) growth of 5.6%. Most of the growth came from higher prices, as volumes saw a marginal increase of 0.3%.

LFL net revenue growth is now expected toward the top end of previous guidance of 1-4%. Despite "significant cost inflation" meaning costs have increased in the high-teens, underlying operating margins are expected in-line with the previous year.

Reckitt shares rose 1.9% following the announcement.

View the latest Reckitt Benckiser share price and how to deal

Our View

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on Reckitt Benckiser

First Quarter Results (revenue on a LFL basis)

Hygiene net revenue fell 9.0% to Â£1.5bn, volumes declined 12.8% while price/mix had a positive impact of 3.8%. Lysol sales fell around 30%, as expected, given the rebasing of demand following significant growth in Q1 of last year. Most products in the segment saw revenue grow, including Finish, Air Wick and Vanish.

In Health, volume and price/mix growth of 15.5% and 5.1% respectively helped push net revenue to Â£1.4b, up 20.6%. Over the counter products like Mucinex and Strepsils were the standout performers, a combination of Omicron and a better cold and flu season gave demand a boost. Dettol sales fell, given the tough comparable period, but look to be stabilising ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Nutrition also posted strong net revenue growth of 20.4% to Â£557m, reflecting an 8.9% increase in volumes and 11.5% from price/mix. Market share gains were strong in the US, helped by the infant child nutrition (IFCN) business which saw 30% net revenue growth. Total net revenue was down 36.5% due to the disposal of IFCN China and EnfaBebÃ© in Argentina.

Reckitt Benckiser key facts Forward Price/Earnings ratio: 20.3

10-Year Average Price/Earnings: 19.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Reckitt Benckiser shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.