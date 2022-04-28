Unilever-price hikes underpin revenue beat

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First quarter sales adjusted for the impact of exchange rates rose 7.3% to €13.8bn, above expectations. This was driven by an 8.3% increase in prices, most notably in Home Care. Higher prices caused a 1% decline in volumes, though food solutions and out-of-home ice cream continued to improve as pandemic restrictions eased.

Inflation is expected to increase costs by €2.1bn in the first half and €2.7bn in the second half. Unilever plans to raise prices to combat this, which is seen hurting volumes.

First half revenue growth is now expected at the top end of guidance for 4.5%-6.5% and operating margins between 16-17%. In the second half, margins are forecast to be at the bottom of that range due to the impact of inflation.

The group spent €750m of the €3bn earmarked for share buybacks and announced a €0.4268 quarterly dividend.

Shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our View

Firt Quarter Results (underlying)

Sales in Beauty & Personal care rose 7.1% to €5.7bn. This was driven by a 7.4% increase in prices, which caused a 0.3% volume decline. Price hikes helped skin cleansing deliver high single digit growth, though the market continued to contract. Growth in Prestige Beauty was in the double digits and Hourglass and Living Proof turned out a strong performance, as premium hair and makeup gained momentum.

A strong performance from Fabric cleaning helped Home Care sales rise 9.2% to €3.0bn. This was led by a 12.5% increase in prices, which offset a 2.9% volume decline. Home and hygiene saw modest growth as price increases were offset by volume declines and the group lapped last year's strong performance.

Double-digit growth from Hellmanns helped Foods & Refreshment sales rise 6.5% to €5.1bn. This was driven by a 7.1% increase in prices which more than offset a 0.6% volume decline. Growth in plant-based food in Latin America and the benefit of Veganuary in Europe helped the Knorr brand continue to evolve and Magnum's latest "Remix" innovation underpinned strong growth momentum.

Prices rose across all geographies. The Americas led the way with prices up 10%. Volumes declined across the board except in Asia, Africa, Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus where volumes were up 0.5%.

eCommerce sales now represent 14% of sales.

Unilever's previously announced reorganisation into five business categories is on track to launch from the middle of the year. It should yield cost savings of €600m over the next two years.

The sale of Unilever's global tea business is expected to complete in the second half of the year.

Unilever key facts Price/earnings ratio: 17.0

Ten year average price/earnings: 19.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

