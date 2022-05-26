Auto Trader - good end to the year, uncertainty mounts

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year revenue rose 65% to £432.7m compared to last year, reflecting the non-repeat of advertising fee-breaks for customers. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, revenue's up 17%.

Operating profit rose 88% year-on-year to £303.6m, as higher costs were offset by the increased revenue.

Auto Trader said, ''despite growing economic uncertainty, the Board is confident of meeting its growth expectations for the year.''

A final dividend of 5.5p was announced, taking the full year payment to 8.2p.

The shares rose 2.3% following the announcement.

Our view

Full year results

Average revenue per retailer (ARPR) increased £886 to £2,210 per month. Ignoring the effect of Covid-related discounts, ARPR increased £247m, with growth coming from price increases, the adoption of more expensive products and favourable stock movements. There was a 5% increase in the number of forecourts advertising on Auto Trader's site, reflecting fewer cancellations. There are 13,964 forecourts currently advertising with Auto Trader.

Trade and Consumer Services revenue, the two biggest divisions, rose 72% and 25% respectively, to £388.3m and £33.3m.

The group commented on increased used car prices, which are having a positive effect for some of its customers' profits. It also noted that new car registrations are 22% below 2020 levels, reflecting the well-known issues with semi-conductor supply.

The average monthly cross platform visits are up 9% to 63.8m per month, and engagement (measured by the number of minutes spent on the website) rose 5%.

There was a 27% increase in costs, including marketing spend which more than doubled. Operating margins rose from 61% to 70%, and the group generated free cash flow of £269.1m. As at 31 March 2022 the group had net cash of £41.7m.

Looking ahead, the group said: ''We are anticipating another good year of ARPR growth, underpinned by our product lever. We expect growth in the product lever to be greater than 2021, but less than the exceptional performance achieved in 2022. We expect the price lever to be broadly consistent with last year, and the stock lever to be flat. We anticipate average retailer forecourts to be marginally down year-on-year, as market conditions start to toughen.''

