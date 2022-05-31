Pennon - robust operations clouded by inflation

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

A recovery in non-household demand meant underlying revenue rose 22.9% to £792.3m, which included a £104.4m contribution from Bristol Water.

Higher costs associated with servicing growing demand weighed on organic growth, but including the Bristol Water acquisition, underlying cash profit rose 14.7% to £383.9m. However, this was more than offset by the rising cost of interest-linked debt, meaning underlying profit before tax fell 8.6%.

The group announced a final dividend of 26.83p, bringing the total for the year to 38.5p, an 8.2% increase.

Inflation's expected to continue driving interest costs higher in the near-term.

Shares were down 1.8% following the announcement.

Our View

HL view to follow

Full Year Results

Revenue at South West Water rose 3.6% to £583.4m, reflecting improving demand from non-household customers and continued elevated demand from household customers. Operating costs rose by £29.5m due primarily to inflationary pressure, which meant underlying cash profits fell 2.7% to £331.5.

Bristol Water was acquired on 3 June and contributed £104.4m in revenue and £55.3m in underlying cash profits. This part of the business saw relatively stable demand and benefitted from higher regulatory allowances. However around half of Bristol Water's debt is index linked, so the division is more susceptible to rising inflation.

Pennon Water Services saw revenue rose 20% to £195.3m, reflecting improved demand among hospitality, tourism and manufacturing businesses. Underlying operating costs have grown roughly in line with revenue, so cash profits more than doubled to £3.4m.

The group spent £240.9m in capital investment, up 17.4%. The bulk of this went toward South West Water as the group replaces the first of two water treatment works in Bournemouth.

The group had a free cash outflow of £26.7m, up from last year's £20.4m outflow. Net debt rose from £64.3m to £2.7bn, reflecting the cost of the Bristol Water acquisition and increased shareholder returns.

Pennon key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 22.6

10-year average Price/Earnings: 13.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

