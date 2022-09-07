Halfords - Full year profit unchanged

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In the first 20-weeks of the year, total revenue grew 9.2% but fell 1.9% on a like for like (LFL) basis, which excludes acquisitions. This was against a strong comparator last year as the end of lockdown boosted sales. Compared to pre-pandemic, all business areas posted strong growth on a LFL basis.

The group's mindful of rising costs and is progressing well with cost savings and inflation mitigation targets. They continue to expect full year underlying profit between £65m to £75m.

The shares rose 6.4% following the announcement.

Our view

20-week trading details (figures are on a like-for-like basis and compared to pre-pandemic levels, unless otherwise stated)

Autocentres posted strong revenue growth of 28.2%. Total growth compared to 2022, which also includes acquisitions, was up 67.8%. Autocentres now account for roughly a third of the group's sales. Tyre market share increased, although a slow recovery has meant the market remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Retail trading was in line with expectations, and revenue was up 8.9%. Motoring revenue continued to grow market share, increasing revenue 8.5%. Cycling also grew revenues 9.5%, as higher market share partially offset the impact of a declining market.

Over half a million members have joined the Loyalty Club scheme, which launched March 2022.

More than 70% of sales now come from Motoring and services. Management believes this is ''leading to a very resilient Group performance'' because these items are needs-based, rather than reliant on discretionary spending.

Halfords expects profits in the second half of the year to exceed those in the first half. Stock levels are also in line with expectations.

Halfords key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 5.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

