AB InBev - top and bottom line beat expectations

Third quarter revenue saw organic growth of 12.1%, to $15.1bn. Revenue per hectolitre was up 8.0% as premiumization trends continued across most markets. Volumes grew 3.7%, with beer volumes up by 3.4% and non-beer volumes up by 5.2%.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 6.5% to $5.3bn, lagging top line growth as higher costs pushed margins lower.

Both revenue and profit figures were ahead of analyst expectations.

Full year cash profit's expected to grow between 6-8%, an improvement on previous guidance of 4-8%, with revenue growing at a faster pace.

The shares rose 4.6% following the announcement.

AB InBev key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 14.5

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

