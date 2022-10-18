Ibstock - robust demand drives strong trading

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Third quarter trading was ahead of management expectations.

Clay volumes were up slightly, and in this division Ibstock has been able to pass on increased energy costs to customers. 2022 energy prices are locked in, with 50% covered in 2023.

Concrete volumes were broadly flat, with operational difficulties in roof tiling now being addressed.

A £30m buy back announced in April is nearly complete and net debt is comfortably within the target range.

Having considered the difficult economic environment, Ibstock is confident 2022 will exceed previous expectations.

The shares were up 6.4% in early trading.

Our View

Half Year results (27 July 2022)

Half year revenue rose 28% to £259m reflecting strong demand and price increases to combat input cost inflation. This fed through to underlying cash profit (EBITDA) growth of 29% to £71m, helped by a particularly strong performance in the Clay division.

Ibstock now expects full-year underlying cash profits to further exceed internal expectations.

The group announced a 32% dividend increase to 3.3p.

Clay, the core business, saw revenue rise 34% to £186m reflecting volume growth across the board. Cost management together with the benefits of increased volume and price increases meant underlying cash profits rose by £17m to £64m.

The group invested around £1.5m in the Futures division, the performance of which has been rolled into the Clay division.

Revenue rose 16% to £74m in Concrete driven mainly by price increases as volumes were flat. Demand for fencing, walling and rail infrastructure was offset by operational challenges that held back roof tile volumes. One-off compensation payments and a £1m increase in roofing factory costs meant underlying cash profits fell by £1m to £11m.

Capital expenditure was £18.8m in the first half. This is expected to accelerate during the second half, bringing the total for the year to around £50m as previously guided.

Underlying free cash flow rose from £23.4m last year to £30.2m primarily reflecting improved profitability. This fed into debt falling by a third to £35.7m over the year.

Ibstock key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 8.6

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

