BT - deeper cost savings to tackle inflation

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

BT is facing significantly higher energy and inflation costs than expected. As a result, the cost saving target has been increased by £500m to £3.0bn by the end of 2025. This is so BT can maintain cash flow.

Half year revenue rose 1% to £10.4bn, largely reflecting growth in Consumer and Openreach, which was partially offset by ongoing declines in large corporate customers, reduced equipment sales and the disposal of BT Sport.

Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) rose 3%, to £3.9bn, thanks to cost cutting. Normalised free cash flow was £300m lower at £100m, partly reflecting increased capital expenditure. Net debt was £19.0bn compared to £18.2bn last year.

An interim dividend of 2.31p was announced, in-line with last year.

BT shares fell 8.1% following the announcement.

View the latest BT share price and how to deal

Our View

It's never a good look to have to cull your cost base in the name of cash flow conservation. That takes sensible efficiency-planning into the realms of worry. The biggest question mark left by the announcement is precisely where the cuts are going to come from. Supply chain efficiencies and improvements to the product offering are being pegged as primary sources of the savings, but how much excess juice there is to be squeezed from these areas remains to be seen.

A £3bn savings programme is a mammoth task, and frankly it's one the market needs convincing that BT is up to.

The wider plan for BT involves significantly modernising and simplifying operations and product line. This includes digitising customer journeys and moving customers onto the new 5G and fibre broadband networks, which have lower running costs than legacy infrastructure. The real workhorse for this is the group's infrastructure arm, Openreach, which is responsible for maintaining and building out the new fibre networks. It hopes to reach 25m homes by 2026. This technical-heavy business is unique and higher margin, and an asset to the business.

However, substantial improvements aren't free. Constant investment is one of the realities of the telecoms business, as infrastructure needs to be maintained and upgraded. We worry that despite the progress, BT will have to keep shelling out to keep itself on the cutting edge. It doesn't help that telecoms is an inherently difficult sector in which to deliver attractive margins. Both regulators and customers will always want more for less.

Another drain on cash is BT's large pension deficit, and the latest Triennial Review makes for sobering reading. The new payment plan is going to cost hundreds of millions of pounds every year for most of the next decade. Add to that the debt pile, especially in the current higher-interest rate, and the demands on cash are considerable.

To that end, it makes sense to see BT planning to join BT Sports with the US-based Warner Bros Discovery, who will take over operations. BT is set to earn hundreds of millions of pounds if the joint venture meets certain conditions. But more importantly, it gives BT a potential path to exit the business entirely. This would allow BT to be more focussed and streamlined.

BT has its attractions. Its mobile networks are broad and generally high quality, while Openreach is unique and higher margin. But while BT is a strong player, it needs to leverage all of its advantages if it's to satisfy the never-ending investment demands and return to sustained dividend growth.

BT key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 6.5

Average forward price/earnings ratio: 10.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on BT

Find out more about BT shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.