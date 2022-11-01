Ocado - new partner for the Solutions business

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Ocado has confirmed a new partnership deal between Ocado Solutions and Lotte Shopping. Lotte Shopping, the largest retail affiliate of Lotte Group, operates in South Korea, with more than 1,000 stores nationwide and an annual revenue of 15.6trn KRW (£9.5bn).

The agreement plans for the development of a nationwide fulfilment network, with 6 Customer Fulfilment Centre's (CFCs) planned by 2028. The first CFC is due to go live in 2025, with in-store fulfilment software rolling out in 2024.

Lotte will pay Ocado Solutions certain fees upfront and during the development phase, then ongoing fees linked to both sales and installed capacity within the CFC and service criteria.

Ocado doesn't expect to need additional financing and sees no material impact on current year earnings. There's expected to be a small capital expenditure increase next year, with the majority expected in the 12 months prior to the opening of CFC's.

The shares rose 22.0% following the announcement.

View the latest Ocado share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Ocado key facts Forward price/sales ratio: 1.31

Ten year average forward price/sales ratio: 2.86

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

sigh up for updates on Ocado

Find out more about Ocado shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.