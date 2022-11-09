Taylor Wimpey - on track or guidance, outlook uncertain

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Taylor Wimpey achieved a net private sales rate of 0.74 homes per outlet per week, down from 0.95 a year ago, in the year to date. More recently, that dropped to 0.51 as economic uncertainty impacted potential buyers.

Cancellation rates increased over the second half of the year to date, up from 14% to 24%. Year to date cancellation rates are at 18%.

As of 6 November, the total order book, excluding join ventures, stood at around £2.6bn. That's down from £2.8bn the prior year. At the end of October, the short term landbank stood at 86,000 plots, with a total strategic pipeline of 145,000.

The group has slowed down the pace of its land buying, in response to tougher conditions. Year to date approvals of around 7,000 are broadly in line with the position at the half year mark.

Build cost inflation remains around 9-10%.

The group expects to end the year with net cash of £800m and remains on track to generate underlying operating profit of £922m, with volumes on par with 2021 levels.

The shares rose 1.2% following the announcement.

Our view

Taylor Wimpey key facts Forward price/book ratio: 0.75

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 1.56

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 9.8%

