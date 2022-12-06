Ashtead - higher rental rates drive growth

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First half revenue rose 26% to $4.8bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Growth was driven by rental only revenue in the US, up 26% to $3.0bn, benefiting from both volume and rate improvements.

The higher revenue offset the impact of higher costs because of inflation, meaning underlying profit before tax rose 28% to $1.2bn. Operating costs were up 24 to $2.6bn.

Free cash flow fell from $440m to $154m, largely a result of higher ongoing capital expenditures. The group also invested $609m in 27 bolt-on acquisitions over the half. Net debt, including lease liabilities, rose from $7.2bn at the beginning of the period, to $8.4bn.

The board has announced an interim dividend of 15 cents per share, up 20%. The group spent $207m on share buybacks as part of the two-year programme, which goes up to $1bn.

Group rental revenue growth is now expected between 18-21%, up from previous guidance of 15-17%. Free cash flow guidance remains unchanged at $300m.

The shares rose 2.9% following the announcement.

The shares were down 3.2% in early trading.

Our view

Ashtead Group key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 16.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 15.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

