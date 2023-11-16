IDS - Full year guidance reined back as Royal Mail losses widen

International Distribution Services'(IDS) half year total revenue rose by 0.4% to £5.9bn. The Group's largest division, Royal Mail saw revenue fall by 2.9% as total parcel volumes fell by 6% and letters by 9%. This was more than offset by growth at the international parcel service GLS, where revenue grew by 5.9%, in line with volumes.

The group's underlying operating loss of £57m, nearly trebled to £169m largely due to lower revenue and the new pay deal agreed between the unions and Royal Mail.

Free cash outflows totalled £33m compared to £174m. The improvement was largely down to the timing of certain payments and lower capital expenditure. IDS ended the half with net debt of £1.5bn.

For the full year the Group now expects operating profit be around breakeven against previous guidance of a positive result before redundancy costs at Royal Mail.

The board has decided not to pay an interim dividend, expects to be able to pay a modest dividend from GLS at the full year. However, Royal Mail will not be able to fund the group dividend until it returns to positive cash generation.

The sharesÂ were down 0.9% in following the announcement.

IDS key facts Forward price/sales ratio (next 12 months): 0.18

Ten year average forward price/sales ratio: 0.36

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.4%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield): 5.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.