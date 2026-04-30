Amazon (Q1 Results): cloud growth drives beat

Amazon’s first-quarter net sales rose 15% excluding currency moves to $181.5bn ($177.3bn expected), with growth broad-based across the group. AWS was again the standout, up 28%, its fastest growth rate in more than three years.
Operating profit rose 30% to $23.9bn ($21.0bn expected), driven by strong margin expansion across the business.
Free cash flow fell to $1.2bn on a trailing twelve-month basis, down from $25.9bn a year ago, reflecting a significant step-up in infrastructure investment as Amazon accelerated spending on AI-related capacity. Net debt, including leases, ended the quarter at $66.8bn.
For the second quarter, net sales are expected to be between $194-199bn, implying year-on-year growth of 16-19%. Operating profit is expected to be between $20-24bn, assuming Prime Day falls within the quarter.
The shares were initially down 3.3% in after-hours trading.
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