Apple (Q2 Results): iPhone sales drive beat

Apple reported a 17% rise in second-quarter revenue to $111.2bn ($109.7bn expected). Growth was led by iPhone sales, which rose 22% to $57.0bn, helped by strength in Greater China, where total revenue rose 28%. Services revenue rose 16% to $31.0bn.
Operating profit rose 21% to $35.9bn (£34.2bn expected), supported by a higher product gross margin of 38.7%.
Free cash flow of $78.3bn over the first half supported the repurchase of $37.0bn of stock. Net cash, including longer-term securities, stood at $61.9bn.
For the coming quarter, Apple expects revenue growth of 14-17% (11% expected), with a gross margin at 47.5–48.5%.
The shares rose 2.5% in early trading.
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