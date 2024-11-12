AstraZeneca: guidance raised again after Q3 beat

AstraZeneca’s third-quarter revenue came in ahead of expectations, rising by 21% to $13.6bn, ignoring currency movements. The uplift was driven by broad-based growth across the majority of product segments.

Underlying operating profit rose by 27% to $4.3bn, with all expense lines other than research & development rising slower than revenue.

Free cash flow over the first nine months rose from $7.1bn to $8.0bn. Net debt increased $3.8bn to $26.3bn driven largely by spending on acquisitions.

Full-year growth guidance for both revenue and underlying earnings per share has been raised from the mid to the high teens.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

