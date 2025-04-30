Barclays: Q1 beat, guidance raised

Barclays reported an 11% rise in first quarter total income to £7.7bn (£7.4bn expected). Performance was positive across divisions, with the UK and Investment Bank showing strong growth.

Profit before tax rose from 19% to £2.7bn (£2.5bn expected), as income growth outpaced a 5% rise in operating costs. Credit impairment charges rose from £513mn to £643mn, largely the result of a weaker economic outlook.

The CET1 ratio, a key measure of capital levels, ended the quarter at 13.9% (target range 13-14%).

For 2025, Barclays now expects net interest income of £12.5bn (previously £12.2bn).

The shares rose 1.3% in early trading.

Our view

Barclays has quite comfortably beaten expectations, after its investment banking arm cashed in on market volatility over the first quarter. In the main, trends across the portfolio look strong. In fact, the only real sign of trouble ahead was a slightly higher reserve build for its US consumer bank.

There are a few moving parts to operations, but looking at more traditional interest income streams, the environment still looks promising. The UK arm generates over half of all interest income, so improving trends at home have been positive.

Specifically, the shift from savers to longer term and less profitable accounts has slowed, the mortgage market is making a recovery, and the structural hedge has been an ongoing source of interest income growth (essentially a bond portfolio that should yield higher returns as older contracts mature).

But Barclays is a well-diversified business, and the UK's just one part. It's also one of the largest global investment banks and has a sizeable US credit card business.

Higher rates along with increased US credit card balances, have been a tailwind, but it can be a double-edged sword. Default rates on US credit cards have stabilised at comfortable levels, and while loan losses were lower year-on-year, balance sheet reserves are being tapped. This is an area to watch over the coming quarters.

The large investment bank (63% of group profit before tax) is one of Barclays’ key differentiators and a driving force behind new medium-term targets. The diverse range of income streams is a benefit when economic conditions are uncertain, and volatile markets acted as a tailwind for trading fees over the first quarter. Competition with the big US names is tough though.

The balance sheet is well capitalised and guidance points to a further £7bn+ in distributions over the next 2 years, weighted toward buybacks. No returns are guaranteed, and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see management hold on to a capital buffer for the time being.

Barclays had a material re-rating over 2024. We think much of that is justified, with the depressed levels seen for most of the past couple of years being unwarranted. There’s room for optimism and guidance looks conservative. But with intense competition in the US and some uncertainty around tariff impacts on US consumers, we think the valuation looks about right.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk

The financials sector is medium-risk in terms of ESG. Product governance is the largest risk for most companies, especially those in the US and Europe with enhanced regulatory scrutiny. Data privacy and security is also an increasingly important risk for banks and diversified financial firms. Business ethics, ESG integration and labour relations are also worth monitoring.

According to Sustainalytics, Barclays’ overall management of material ESG issues is strong.

Barclays has some room for improvement regarding customer data privacy and environmental commitments. Despite strong policies overall, investigations are ongoing about alleged currency manipulation, and its data security could use strengthening with more frequent risk assessments and external audits. The quality of its environmental policy has deteriorated, with limited commitments to reducing emissions.