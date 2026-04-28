BP (Q1 results): oil trading drives profit beat

BP’s first quarter revenue increased by $5.3bn to $52.3bn with most of the growth coming from the customers and products segment.

Underlying operating profit was up 40% to $6.3bn ($5.9bn expected) also driven by customers & products which benefitted from an exceptional oil trading result. Average oil & gas prices were down reflecting a time lag between the market and the price BP earns for its output.

Despite a deterioration in cash generation, free cash outflow nearly halved to $0.4bn due to a fall in capital expenditure. Net debt has risen by $3.1bn to $25.3bn since the year end.

The outlook remains broadly in line with previous guidance, but BP notes the full impact of disruption in the Middle East is yet to be determined.

BP declared a dividend of 8.32c per share. Share buybacks remain on hold.

The shares were up 3.0% in early trading.

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