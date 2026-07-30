British American Tobacco (HY Results): in-line, guidance reaffirmed

First-half revenue was up 2.9% before currency moves to £12.2bn (£12.2bn expected).

US growth was strongest at 8.5%, with pricing and duty-related rebates more than offsetting volume declines in traditional combustible products. In Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa sales fell 6.3%, with the recovery proving slower than expected. Total revenues from smokeless products were up 26.9%.

Adjusted operating profit rose by a slightly slower 2.5% to £5.5bn.

Free cash flow increased by 85% to £2.3bn, reflecting improvements in cash management. Adjusted net debt increased by 6.1% to £32.0bn. Around half of the £1.3bn buyback program for 2026 has been completed.

2026 guidance was unchanged, pointing to the lower end of medium-term targets of 3-5% revenue growth and 4-6% adjusted operating profit growth.

The shares fell 1.0% in early trading.

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