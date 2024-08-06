Caterpillar – Q2 supported by higher prices

Caterpillar reported second-quarter revenue of $16.7bn, down 4% but in line with expectations. A drop in sale volumes was partially offset by higher selling prices. By division, Construction and Resource saw sales drop, while Energy & Transportation delivered growth.

Underlying operating profit was flat at $3.7bn, while margins rose from 21.3% to 22.4%. The core construction businesses generated free cash flow of $2.5bn, down from $2.6bn a year ago.

Third quarter revenue is expected to be lower than last year, with underlying operating margin at a similar level. Full-year free cash flow is expected between $7.5-10bn (previously $5-10bn).

The shares were up 4.2% in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.